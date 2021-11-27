For which of the zodiac signs December 2021 will be a disaster

Astrologers remind that in general, 2021 was not an easy year for all representatives of the zodiacal family: everyone had to adapt to life in a new reality. Aggravated the lives of many planets leapfrog, which they arranged at last: Mercury retrograde and gloomy corridor of eclipses with partial closure of the Moon and the Sun. November has become magical only for three lucky ones, and star experts are sure that some zodiac signs on the New Year are happy to spend 2021 home, having managed to get a wave of misfortunes from him in the last weeks of the outgoing year.

Three representatives of the zodiac family are prepared for a particularly tense December: the stars will literally rebel against these signs of the zodiac. The list of outsiders is represented by water and earth signs.

Capricorn

Capricorns have incredibly busy days in December. At work, spiteful critics will try in one fell swoop to destroy what your painstaking years of hard work has created. Nevertheless, there is a way out: you will have to politely but firmly put the troublemakers in their place.

Listen to your heart: it is it that will tell you how to act in a difficult situation. At the end of the year, be careful with your finances and do not waste them thoughtlessly: they will still be needed for a more difficult case.

There is a great risk of disappointment in others, so be on the lookout. December will provoke you into conflicts with friends. On the personal front, you will feel in the coming weeks that it’s like a black cat has run between you, and only at the end of the year will your relationship take on a new breath.

Free Capricorns should seriously think about what qualities the person who suits you should have: the time has come.











Taurus

Usually Taurus are disruptive people who are not afraid of change. However, at the end of the year, they will have a hard time due to the bad influence of Uranus, the planet of turmoil. In December, Taurus can often miss the mark when making decisions, so they should be very careful, especially when getting involved in new projects.

Those born under the sign of Taurus will look forward to 2022 so they can start fresh. As for amorous affairs, then you will feel some tension in your union, and only a heart-to-heart talk will help you overcome the disagreement.

At the end of the year, you can be a little selfish and think about yourself. Pay attention to your own health.

Fishes

Pisces at the end of the year will feel devastated both physically and psychologically. Those born under this water sign will feel a burden on their souls. The Pisces’ ability to absorb other people’s emotions will gut them energetically. They should reserve their resources for what is truly valuable and important.

Loving and companionship will be severely tested, try to use the end of the year to stabilize it.

