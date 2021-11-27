Former adviser to the President of the United States Bolton came up with a plan for an attack on Russia – Gazeta.Ru

Former US national security adviser John Bolton spoke about where NATO should act to counter Russia. He reported this in an article for 19Fortyfive…

He stressed that Moscow is “probing the gray zone”, which is located to the east of NATO and includes Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and Transcaucasia. In his opinion, the West’s collective inability to develop an effective opposition policy underlines his short-sightedness.

Bolton expressed confidence that the immediate task of NATO is to weaken the Kremlin’s power over the countries of the “gray zone”, which, according to the former presidential adviser, are “serious candidates for NATO.”

“Moscow must unambiguously perceive both our intentions and our will to achieve them,” said Bolton.

Meanwhile, he noted, the buildup of military aid to Ukraine, blocking the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, boycotting Russian oil and other diplomatic and economic sanctions are justified, but insufficient measures. Bolton suggested that the authorities begin to unravel the “frozen conflicts” in the post-Soviet space, in particular in the conflict between Transnistria and Moldova or Abkhazia and South Ossetia. This, Bolton said, would divert Russia’s attention from Ukraine and remind NATO that NATO is “alive.”

Formerly Bloomberg reportedthat the United States believes that Russia is planning an attack on Ukraine in early 2022.