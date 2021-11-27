Former Austrian Chancellor Kurz has a son

https://ria.ru/20211127/avstriya-1761026801.html

The leader of the Austrian People’s Party (ANP), Sebastian Kurz, who previously held the post of chancellor, became a father for the first time. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

VIENNA, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Leader of the Austrian People’s Party (ANP) Sebastian Kurz, former Chancellor, became a father for the first time. On Saturday morning, he and his girlfriend Suzanne Tir had a son. “Early this morning, Suzanne and I had a son. We are incredibly happy and grateful!” – wrote Kurtz on Twitter. According to him, the child and mother are doing well. The former chancellor also thanked the staff of the hospital for their work. Kurz announced the upcoming replenishment in mid-July. Kurz and the chosen one have been together for many years, but still have not registered their relationship.

