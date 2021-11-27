Former press secretary of Gorbachev: no one expected the collapse of the USSR – Gazeta.Ru

The world community absolutely did not expect the collapse of the USSR, about this in an interview TASS told the former press secretary of the President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev, orientalist Andrei Grachev.

“Perestroika evoked wide responses and support abroad, but no one expected the collapse of the USSR. <...> In the United States, a number of politicians considered the Soviet Union an “evil empire” and rejoiced at its collapse. But responsible politicians were worried about this, fearing chaos that could ensue if disintegration took uncontrollable forms, ”Grachev said, highlighting the suspicions of Western politicians that“ civil wars and territorial conflicts would arise within the USSR. ”

The orientalist expressed the opinion that all subsequent events on the territory of the former USSR – Nagorno-Karabakh, Georgia, Ukraine and so on – confirm that the disintegration of the Union “has not ended completely.”

At the same time, according to him, other countries were shocked “rather by perestroika, and not simply by the disappearance of the USSR.” Because this event “drew the line” under the Soviet stage of history. Grachev stressed that both events were inevitable, and the reasons for the collapse of the country should be sought “within the country.”

Grachev spoke about Gorbachev’s sincere belief that a “reformed democratic” Union could continue to play the role of one of the pillars of a “new world order” based on cooperation with Western countries.

The former secretary general believed that the reason for the collapse of the USSR was the “resistance” caused by perestroika. He, as noted by Grachev, did not perceive violence as a solution to political problems.

“For the first time in history, a head of state resigned from his post, bowing his head to democratic procedures, to the results of his own labors, since he put a lot of efforts to transform the USSR into a democratic state and create new democratic institutions, union and national parliaments,” explained Grachev.

Proceeding from this, Gorbachev, the orientalist noted, could not accept “the agreement of the three conspirators in Belovezhskaya Pushcha”, but resigned from his post, “bowing to the decisions of the parliaments” of the union republics. The secretary general believed that the decision regarding the USSR should have been made after consultations with the parliament.

“This was a personal blow for him and, one might say, a political defeat, since it was about his project and hopes for the continuation of perestroika,” said the orientalist.

Andrei Grachev dedicated his new book “The Last Day of the USSR”, already published in France, to the collapse of the Soviet Union. In Russia, the work will appear next spring.

