The United States had a plan to strike at Russia’s positions in the post-Soviet space. This was announced by the former adviser to the President of the United States for national security John Bolton.

In an article for 19Fortyfive, he stressed that Moscow is trying to extend its influence into the “gray zone” east of NATO. She, according to him, includes Ukraine, Belarus, as well as Moldova and Transcaucasia.

In this regard, Bolton pointed out that the buildup of military assistance to Ukraine, boycotting Russian oil, blocking Nord Stream 2, as well as diplomatic and economic sanctions are justified measures.

However, as a former Trump adviser pointed out, they are not enough. In particular, he called on the United States to begin unraveling the “frozen conflicts” in the CIS countries and to remove other obstacles that prevent the countries of this “gray zone” from becoming full members of NATO. In particular, Bolton drew attention to the situation with Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The American politician believes that all these conflicts will help divert Moscow’s attention from the Ukrainian direction. As a result, Bolton called for a clear definition of which countries of the “gray zone” are now seriously applying for membership in the alliance. And then it is necessary to weaken the influence of Russia on them.

In October, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin said that the United States plays a key role in the destructive work of the West in the post-Soviet space. According to him, the intelligence services of the CIS countries have a large amount of information that the United States is coordinating destructive forces in the Commonwealth countries.