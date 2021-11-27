From December 1, pensioners will increase payments: to whom and by how much

Some categories of Russians who are on well-deserved rest in the last month of the year expect a pleasant prospect of an increase in pension payments. Who exactly will be among these lucky ones, and what additional sums they can count on, “MK” told the experts.

Automatic indexing

The Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) explained that automatic indexation of payments from December 1, 2021 expects three categories of pensioners.

First, the recalculation of pensions is due to those citizens who turned 80 in November. They will be assigned a fixed payment to the old-age insurance pension, the amount of which is currently 6,044 rubles 48 kopecks. Thus, the increased amount will be 12,088 rubles 96 kopecks. “More than 4.6 million Russians aged 80 and over live in Russia, of which more than 16 thousand of our compatriots have reached the age of 100 and even higher,” recalls economist Andrei Loboda, a top manager in the field of financial communications. Needless to say, how many hardships and trials they had to endure in life: wars and hunger, hardships, political repression and, most importantly, thanks to them, the country’s economy was restored and built after the devastating World War II. “The decision of the state to support this particular category of socially vulnerable population is very logical and correct,” the expert says. “There is money in our surplus budget, and we need to have time to pay tribute to people who have seen both war and devastation in life.”

Secondly, those pensioners who worked until August of this year, but quit in the last month of summer, have the right to count on an increase. From December 1, 2021, they will receive an automatic increase to their pension with an additional supplement for three months. The fact is that pensioners who quit their jobs are not restored to the indexation of pensions immediately, but only for the fourth month. These are the features of decision-making in the PFR: first, the fund receives a report from employers, in which the pensioner is still listed as working. Information about the dismissal “reaches” the department only after two months, after which it takes a month to make a decision to increase the pension. And then the elderly person already receives a payment in a new amount. “So in December, such citizens will receive pensions, taking into account indexation, as well as with additional payments for September, October and November,” the FIU explained. At the same time, you do not need to write any applications, and all the information necessary for making payments will be sent to the FIU and employers. According to Mark Goykhman, chief analyst at TeleTrade, the indexation of pensions by the amount of inflation for those pensioners who became unemployed in August 2021 is absolutely fair. “After all, such indexation has not yet been provided for working pensioners. But if a pensioner quit his job or stopped the activity of his individual entrepreneur, he should quite reasonably have the right to these payments, ”the expert said.

Thirdly, those who applied for recalculation can count on an increase in their pension. Such recalculation is carried out from the 1st day of the month following the one in which the application was accepted with all the documents necessary for recalculation (that is, in November of the current year). The pension will be recalculated if all supporting documents are provided for this. For example, these may be senior citizens who have declared that they have minor dependents. For each, you can get 2,014 rubles a month in the form of an increase to your pension, but for no more than three children at once.

In addition, pensioners who will submit documents confirming that they have 30 years of work experience in rural areas will start receiving more in December. In this case, 1,511 rubles will be added to the pension. But now it is important that this pensioner continues to live in the village, otherwise he will not be given additional money. However, this rule will cease to apply very soon, from January 1, 2022.

Lump-sum payment to the elderly

Many experts predict that a pleasant surprise may await pensioners in December: a New Year’s Eve present from the authorities in the form of a lump sum. This already happened in the fall of 2021, when, by order of President Putin, all Russian pensioners received a one-time 10 thousand rubles. Note that no official decisions on new lump sum payments have yet been made or announced. But assumptions on this topic are actively expressed – including from officials. In particular, the other day State Duma deputy Sergei Obukhov said that the Russian authorities could announce New Year’s payments for pensioners. According to the parliamentarian, it is logical to provide such a measure of support against the background of increased inflation.

Andrei Loboda considers this scenario quite realistic. “It is highly probable that the amount of a one-time payment will be in the range of 5,000 – 15,000 rubles, and our president will announce a new ‘celebration of life’ in mid-December during the traditional annual press conference,” the economist says. Natalia Milchakova, deputy head of the IAC “Alpari”, shares the same opinion. “We believe that the repeated payment to pensioners in the amount of 10 thousand rubles or close to this amount is quite real, especially closer to the New Year. The state is quite capable of presenting such a New Year’s gift to pensioners, ”she says. At the same time, it would be good, Milchakova continues, for this payment to apply to all pensioners, and not only to non-working people, given that the Ministry of Finance does not support the return of the annual indexation of salaries to working pensioners, and has nothing against a one-time payment.