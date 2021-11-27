Further Poland will not be sent – Newspaper Kommersant No. 216 (7178) of 11/27/2021

In the play-offs – the final stage of the selection for the 2022 World Cup – the Russian national team will not have to deal with the absolute grandees of world football. But to get to the Qatari championship, she has to beat, however, at home, two very strong opponents in a row. The first will be the Poles, the second, if we manage to cope with them, – the winner of the meeting between the Swedes and the Czechs.

The draw for the final stage of the European selection for the 2022 World Cup took place on Friday. On it, 12 teams will compete for the three remaining vacant tickets to the championship in mini-tournaments, replacing the usual butt meetings between the two rivals. Each of the tournaments will feature two semi-finals and a final. The matches will be held on March 24-25 and March 28-29 next year. The Russian team, which took second place in its group after the Croats, was also among the participants in the joints, and the results of the draw for it are difficult to interpret unambiguously.

For those who are worried about the Russian team, there are two good news. The first is that she is guaranteed home-field advantage in both matches. With the semifinal, everything was clear anyway: the Russian national team, thanks to a solid number of points in the main qualification stage, was placed in the upper “basket”. As for the final, then everything was again decided by the lot – and he smiled at the Russians, choosing her as the hostess.

The second good news is that the Russian national team in March will not have to deal with the most terrible of potential opponents. In the dozen teams that did not make it to a direct ticket to Qatar, there were two of them – the winners of the last European Championships, the Portuguese and Italians. And they managed to get into one mini-tournament, that is, one of these giants will definitely not be at the World Championship.

Then comes the bad news. The opponent in the semifinals of the Russian national team was pulled out of the second “basket”. There were five options, including, let’s say, the unprepossessing team of North Macedonia. In the match with her, which is hardly superior in the class of the Finns beaten by the Russians at the summer European championship, or beaten in the fall, after Valery Karpin replaced their head coach Stanislav Cherchesov, the hosts were definitely would be the clear favorites. But they pulled out for the Russian national team, it seems, the worst among the options – the Poles, a team with some kind of incomprehensible status, which, if not for the results, should have been confidently put side by side with the giants.

She’s all right with the staff. Naturally, when it comes to the Polish national team, everyone remembers that the phenomenal sniper Robert Lewandowski is playing in front of her, who, it seems, is not able to lose his tone. Here are his figures this fall: 14 goals in 12 appearances for Bayern in the German league, nine in five in the Champions League. But the Poles still have many great footballers who have played or are playing in the leading leagues – Kamil Glik, Piotr Zieliński, Karol Lynette, Arkadiusz Milik, Wojciech Szczęsny, Grzegosz Krychowiak.

But the results contrast with the perception of Polish opportunities. At the summer European championship, this team, like the Russian one, did not leave the group, which did not pull on the “death group”. The Poles drew with the most dangerous of their competitors – the Spaniards, but lost with a minimum score to the Slovaks and Swedes. In both cases, they essentially drowned themselves. With the Slovaks, goalkeeper Szczęsnyy ferried the ball into his own goal, the current midfielder of Krasnodar Krykhovyak, who retired in the second half, left the team in the minority for a key segment, with the Swedes the decisive goal was conceded in the fourth added minute.

The fall World Cup qualifiers tell little about what happened to Polish style after the continental championship. There were seven of them, and the Polish national team lost points only twice, having played in a draw with the British leaders of the group and lost to the Hungarians at the finish of the tournament in a game that had no practical significance. But the fact is that the Poles won only the “dwarfs” – the San Mariners and Andorrans, as well as the Albanians: they may not be “dwarfs”, but they are not a mighty rival either. However, the same draw with the British, whom, according to British football media resources, the Polish national team was surprised first of all by the density and toughness of their football, at least in the first half, says something. And the density and rigidity – this is what the Russian team always felt uncomfortable in a collision with. And the absence in the semifinal junction of Alexander Golovin and Fyodor Smolov, who have earned disqualifications, will probably only add discomfort.

If the Russian team of the Poles passes, then the Swedes or the Czechs are waiting for it, two more teams with an ambiguous background and potential.

For the Swedish team, the European Championship had a great start – 0: 0 with the Spaniards, difficult wins against the Slovaks and Poles – and badly, with a defeat to the Ukrainians in overtime in the 1/8 finals, ended. And after him the elderly team, which at the 2018 World Cup, like the Russian one, reached the quarterfinals, and soon overtook the Russians in the League of Nations, was left by a whole veteran squad – Sebastian Larsson, Markus Berg, Andreas Grankvist, Pontus Jansson, Gustav Svensson. However, almost all the key performers in the autumn part of the selection were in place, and to them – Robin Olsen, Emil Forsberg, Deyan Kulushevski, Viktor Lindelef, Albin Ekdal, Alexander Isak, footballers with a good track record – even joined by treating an injury in the summer 40- summer “dinosaur” Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

So, this brigade, demonstrating the usual Swedish football – reliable, but burdensome, – threw it into the heat, then into the cold. Having beaten the Spaniards in September, she seemed to be aiming for first place, but then she was defeated by the Greeks, and ended the group stage just horribly – defeats from the Georgians and Spaniards with zero goals scored. And judging by these two meetings, the chances of the Russian team to slip through the Swedes are huge. Still, they are hardly indicative.

The Czech national team in the selection was rescued by the innovation of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), which integrated the League of Nations into it. It leaked into the joints with the third – after the Belgians and Welsh – position in the group thanks to the rating in this competition. The game of the Czechs in qualification was quite consistent with the place – nothing deserving admiration and surprise. At the same time, we must not forget that the Czech squad has very interesting players – West Ham defender Tomas Soucek, Verona midfielder Antonin Barak, Bayer forward Patrick Schick, who is at the start of the next German championship, until October injured, scored with the regularity of Lewandowski. And we must not forget that the exploits of the Czech national team at the European Championship were not limited to the Scots’ goal from the center of the field. She made her way to the playoffs, in the first round she took out the well-dispersed Dutchmen, and in the next, before taking off, she put up stubborn resistance a few days before the Russian team, who were fluttering in the tail and in the mane, of the Danes.

Alexey Dospekhov