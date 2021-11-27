Gazprom saw no heroism in debt repayment by Moldova – RBK

The Russian company fears that the non-payment crisis could repeat itself in the future.

Photo: Vadim Denisov / TASS



Payment by Moldova of the debt under the contract with Gazprom is normal. Thus, the transfer by Chisinau on Friday of payment for gas consumed in October – early November, commented on RBC the official representative of the Russian company Sergei Kupriyanov.

“Throughout this week, the Moldovan authorities have publicly reported how they are saving the country and agreeing on the allocation of money for an overdue payment to Gazprom. There is nothing heroic about it. It’s okay to pay under a contract, ”he said.

Kupriyanov admitted that the non-payment crisis could repeat itself, given the fact that this time budget funds were required to resolve the situation. “We expect that the Moldovan side will take exhaustive measures to normalize the situation and ensure the stable fulfillment of contractual obligations to Gazprom in full”. – said the official representative of the company.

Moldova paid off debt to Gazprom



On Friday, Moldovagaz reported that it had repaid its debt to Gazprom. They explained that the company did not have the necessary $ 74 million, and therefore had to ask the government for money, and the cabinet of ministers, in turn, appealed to parliament on this issue.

The Russian company had previously issued an ultimatum to Moldova and threatened to turn off the gas if the debt was not paid within 48 hours. Then the representative of “Gazprom” Sergei Kupriyanov noted that one of the conditions when concluding a new contract was the payment of payments on time. A few days later, Gazprom announced that it had received an appeal from Chisinau with a request not to stop gas supplies, and “as an exception, showing goodwill and understanding,” met halfway.

Since 2011, Gazprom and Moldovagaz have annually renewed their gas supply agreement. The next contract expired on September 30, but was extended until the end of October for the period of negotiations. The main problematic issues were the debts of Moldova for past deliveries and the price formula. As a result, the parties extended the contract for five years, deliveries began on November 1.