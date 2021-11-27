https://ria.ru/20211127/geologi-1761050286.html

Geologists who disappeared in the west of Kazakhstan were found in one of the winter huts

Geologists who disappeared in the west of Kazakhstan were found in one of the winter quarters – Russia news today

Geologists who disappeared in the west of Kazakhstan were found in one of the winter huts

The missing group of geologists in the Aktobe region (in the west) of Kazakhstan was found in one of the winter quarters, the press service of the Department of Emergency Situations reported … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

NUR-SULTAN, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The missing group of geologists in the Aktobe region (in the west) of Kazakhstan was found in one of the winter quarters, the press service of the department for emergency situations of the region reported. For more than four days, rescuers were looking for geologists in the west of the republic. The group, having left on the morning of Thursday, November 25, stopped communicating in the evening of the same day. 33 people and eight pieces of equipment. Since Saturday morning, a Kazaviaspas helicopter has been connected to the search for the missing.

