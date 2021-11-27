Germany has named a way to launch Nord Stream 2 in the near future

https://ria.ru/20211127/potok-1760997853.html

They don’t want to freeze: the Germans have found a loophole to launch Nord Stream 2

In Germany, they named a way to launch Nord Stream 2 in the near future – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

They don’t want to freeze: the Germans have found a loophole to launch Nord Stream 2

Under certain circumstances, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may start working without waiting for the certification process to be completed, the German newspaper writes … RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

2021-11-27T02: 34

2021-11-27T02: 34

2021-11-27T02: 34

economy

in the world

Germany

European Commission

Baltic Sea

north stream – 2

nord stream 2 ag

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/04/1753048617_0:266:3072:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_b0ab4d7d631d4a383d60db9eb3a3a99a.jpg

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Under certain circumstances, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline can start working without waiting for the certification process to be completed, the German newspaper Handelsblatt writes. Sources of the publication pointed to examples in the past when pipelines were put into operation before they were certified, for example, EGL 401. According to the estimates of the German Federal Network Agency (BNA), in this case the fine is “no more than a million euros.” In their opinion, such a scenario may seem “tempting” to the operator given the high gas prices. However, as stated in the article BNA considers previous precedents “incomparable” with the Russian project. “Nord Stream 2” is a gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, stretching from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The construction of the project was completed in September. The Federal Network Agency (BNA) announced last Tuesday that it has suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG, which began on September 8, only the German subsidiary Nord Stream 2 AG can be certified as an independent operator of Nord Stream 2. the German part of the gas pipeline. Once the new application is submitted, BNA will resume the process and make a decision within the remaining four months. Then the draft decision of the German regulator will be presented to the European Commission.

https://ria.ru/20211125/gazoprovod-1760752180.html

https://ria.ru/20211124/sanktsii-1760448451.html

Germany

Baltic Sea

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/04/1753048617_343-0:3072:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_999fa1e10321dc3c48c5e8b1e7e0a638.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, worldwide, germany, european commission, baltic sea, nord stream 2, nord stream 2 ag, russia