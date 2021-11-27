Germany has named a way to launch Nord Stream 2 in the near future

https://ria.ru/20211127/potok-1760997853.html
They don’t want to freeze: the Germans have found a loophole to launch Nord Stream 2
2021-11-27T02: 34
MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Under certain circumstances, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline can start working without waiting for the certification process to be completed, the German newspaper Handelsblatt writes. Sources of the publication pointed to examples in the past when pipelines were put into operation before they were certified, for example, EGL 401. According to the estimates of the German Federal Network Agency (BNA), in this case the fine is “no more than a million euros.” In their opinion, such a scenario may seem “tempting” to the operator given the high gas prices. However, as stated in the article BNA considers previous precedents “incomparable” with the Russian project. “Nord Stream 2” is a gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, stretching from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The construction of the project was completed in September. The Federal Network Agency (BNA) announced last Tuesday that it has suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 AG, which began on September 8, only the German subsidiary Nord Stream 2 AG can be certified as an independent operator of Nord Stream 2. the German part of the gas pipeline. Once the new application is submitted, BNA will resume the process and make a decision within the remaining four months. Then the draft decision of the German regulator will be presented to the European Commission.
