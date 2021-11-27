Gordon used obscene language about Zelensky’s activities

Prominent Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon continued to criticize the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. This time he did it in the show of Savik Shuster on the YouTube channel during the commercial break.

According to him, he is very sorry about what is happening in Ukraine. At the same time, the journalist allowed himself an obscene expression on the air, noting that the whole country was “deceived”. Gordon added that he is still against the new Maidan and will not take part in protest actions, reports STRANA.ua.

The journalist added that previous similar actions led to “the loss of Ukraine’s subjectivity, to the death of 15 thousand people, to the darkness that we have been experiencing for the past 8 years.”

On the air of the program itself, Gordon also criticized the Ukrainian leader. So he commented on the president’s press marathon. He claims that Zelensky “constantly lied”, and was also aggressive and swore with correspondents. Dmitry Gordon also recalled the promise of Vladimir Zelensky not to run for a second presidential term. The journalist also noted that Zelensky did not fulfill any of his election promises.

Prior to that, Gordon discussed the activities of Zelensky with the famous Ukrainian pediatrician Yevgeny Komarovsky. He said in an interview with a journalist that he considered his own decision to publicly support the politician in the 2019 elections as a mistake. According to him, both he and Gordon “screwed up”.