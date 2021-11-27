Guess The Movie By Emoji – Photo

5-tv.ru encrypted 14 films that are called classics of modern cinema. You definitely watched them! Check if you can give the correct answers to them. To find out the hidden film, click on the card.

This film is based on documentary events. The prototype of one of the heroes is an immigrant from Algeria… He now owns a poultry farm and writes books.

Director This painting was inspired by Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film Taxi Driver. There is even a scene in the film where the hero repeats the movement of the taxi driver Travis Bickle.

The first film of this trilogy was released in 2001 and immediately became the leader of the box office. All eyes on the eagles!

The film studio wanted Steven Spielberg to direct this picture. The negotiations continued for several months until Spielberg refused to cooperate. The director wanted to make this film animated and combine several books into one project.

The actor who played the main character was inspired by the image of the famous rock musician Keith Richards.

The critics did not like this picture, but it was awarded two prizes “Oscar“For the best decorations and costumes. After the release of the film, many costume parties were held around the world in the style of the era from the picture.

This picture is based on the novel by a famous author who is known from horror books and detectives…

The actors who played the main characters got married after filming. They became one of the most beautiful and talked about couples. Hollywood… They officially divorced in 2019 and upset a lot of fans!











For many of the actors of this film, work in the project was their debut. For example, one of them worked as a street vendor before meeting the director. The actor is still grateful to the director for his work and believes that he is the best in his life.

The film was supposed to have a different director. Steven Spielberg was assigned to the project, but he eventually abandoned the project. Then the screenwriter, who was hired by Spielberg, invited the studio to consider his brother as a director.

The leading actor agreed to star in this film on one condition: all events in the film must overlap with historical ones.

Musical accompaniment of the film – soundtracks from other films, which the director chose from his own collection.

In 2019, this film set a world record – it became the highest grossing film in history. In 2021, Avatar broke his record thanks to re-release in China…

Bonus: guess the popular cartoon emoji

Four “special agents” in black and white tuxedos came into the picture by accident. Prior to the launch of the project, Eric Darnell invented a story about a rock band. The project was frozen, and while working on this cartoon, Darnell added new characters.