Gunzburg spoke about an additional vaccination with a nasal vaccine

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 27 – RIA Novosti. A person who has received an additional vaccination with the nasal COVID-19 vaccine will not spread the virus. This was stated by the director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg. When using a nasal vaccine, so-called secretory antibodies are formed on the mucous membrane. According to Gimnzburg, they will be secreted in the same way as the liquid, “which is popularly called nasal discharge,” and will neutralize the virus. “A person who received this vaccination and was simultaneously vaccinated with Sputnik V, he & lt; … & gt ; will have sterile immunity & lt; … & gt;. You will not be a distributor. They will immediately neutralize this virus, “he said in an interview with Sergei Brilev on the Vesti on Saturday program on the Rossiya TV channel. The nasal vaccine recipient is a “conscious person” who will not spread the virus. Gunzburg pointed out that nasal vaccination creates a second barrier that the virus must overcome as it enters the body. This is a separate part of the immunological system that turns on on the surface of the mucous membranes at the moment when a person inhales the pathogen from the air. In mid-October it became known that the Ministry of Health has approved clinical trials of the SPRAY 08-Gam-COVID-Vac-2021 vaccine, developed by the Gamalea Center … As the head of the SIC pointed out, there were no side effects of the nasal drug. Earlier, the deputy head of the Gamaleya Center Denis Logunov said that the Sputnik V nasal vaccine against COVID-19 is painless and aims to create an additional barrier in the form of immunity in the upper respiratory tract. This week, Vladimir Putin announced that he had been vaccinated with a nasal vaccine against coronavirus and he had no discomfort after the procedure. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against COVID-19. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

