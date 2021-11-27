Gunzburg spoke about the effect of the Sputnik M vaccine on the adolescent’s body

Vaccination against coronavirus with the Sputnik M drug leads to the production of a multiple of the number of antibodies in adolescents than the Sputnik V vaccination in adults, which is explained by the characteristics of the child’s body.

This was told by the director of the center. N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg in the program “Vesti on Saturday” with Sergei Brilev.

“In the course of clinical studies of this vaccine (” Sputnik M “- Ed.), It was determined that the reactivity of the adolescent population is much higher than the reactivity of the adult. Children with a vaccine that is actually diluted five times, many times better in terms of the formation of protective antibodies react than the adult population, “- explained Gunzburg.

On November 24, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation registered the Sputnik M vaccine against the new coronavirus infection, it is intended for adolescents 12-17 years old. The vaccine is two-component, the second component is administered 21 days after the first. Children aged 12-15 years will be vaccinated only with parental consent, and adolescents over 15 years old will be able to independently sign an informed voluntary consent for vaccination.

Students of military schools and cadet corps will be the first to receive the Sputnik M vaccine at the request of the Ministry of Defense.