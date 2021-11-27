Gunzburg spoke about the properties of the nasal vaccine against COVID-19 – RBK

Alexander Gunzburg

(Photo: Artyom Geodakyan / TASS)



An additional person vaccinated with a nasal vaccine against COVID-19 will not spread the virus. This was announced by the director of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after V.I. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, when vaccinated with a nasal vaccine, so-called secretory antibodies are formed on the mucous membrane, which contain a large number of antibodies. “A person who received such (nasal. – RBK) vaccination, at the same time was vaccinated with “Sputnik V”, he <...> will have sterile immunity. At the same time, you will not be a distributor, ”he said.

Gunzburg clarified that nasal vaccination also creates a “second barrier” that the virus must overcome. This is a separate part of the immunological system that turns on on the surface of the mucous membranes at the moment when a person inhales the pathogen from the air, the scientist added.

Gunzburg Says COVID Nasal Vaccine Has No Side Effects



In October, the Ministry of Health authorized the use of the nasal form of the vaccine, which is the second component of Sputnik V, for volunteers during the second phase of trials of the new form of the drug. The research will last until December 2023, and 500 volunteers will take part in it.

As Gunzburg pointed out, the COVID-19 nasal vaccine has no side effects. According to him, the vaccine in the form of a nasal spray cannot replace an injectable vaccine, it was created only for additional protection of the body.

On November 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had previously expressed a desire to take part in the trials, announced that in addition to booster vaccinations, he received an experimental nasal vaccine. According to the head of state, he had no feelings after the procedure.

A day earlier, Gunzburg also reported on the successful vaccination of children with a nasal drug. “The small children of our employees, including six-year-olds, were vaccinated, and they did not have any negative consequences,” the scientist said.