Gunzburg spoke about the successful vaccination of children with a nasal drug
Young children were also vaccinated with a nasal vaccine against coronavirus infection, there were no negative consequences, the director of the Research Center told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021
2021-11-27T03: 55
2021-11-27T03: 55
2021-11-27T03: 59
MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Young children were also vaccinated with a nasal vaccine against coronavirus infection, there were no negative consequences, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told RIA Novosti. According to him, he also used the same drug. Previously, Denis, Deputy Head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Logunov said that the Sputnik V nasal COVID-19 vaccine is painless and with a minimum of side effects. The drug is aimed at creating an additional barrier in the form of immunity in the upper respiratory tract, he explained. This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had received a nasal vaccine against coronavirus, he did not have any sensations after the procedure.
