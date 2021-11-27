Handelsblatt named a way to launch Nord Stream 2 before certification – RBK

There were precedents when the gas pipeline was launched even before the certification was completed, Handelsblatt recalled. In this case, the operator must pay a fine, but in comparison with the investment in the project, this amount “looks acceptable”

Photo: Dmitry Lelchuk / RIA Novosti



In the past, there have been cases where pipelines were launched even before the certification process was completed, and this option should not be ruled out for Nord Stream 2, according to the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Sources of the publication recalled that before the completion of the certification process, two projects once started working – NEL, the western branch of the Nord Stream, and the German EGL 401 pipeline.

For the launch before the approval of the German regulator – the Federal Network Agency – a fine “up to € 1 million,” the newspaper writes. “This amount looks acceptable. Investments in the construction of Nord Stream 2 amount to at least € 10 billion, ”the article says.

Given the high gas prices in Europe, the Nord Stream 2 operator may be “tempted” to launch the pipeline faster, especially since this will allow him “to save on payments for gas transit through Ukraine,” writes Handelsblatt.