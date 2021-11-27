How a new strain of coronavirus crashed the oil market

Pressure on two fronts

One of the reasons for the fall in oil prices is the news about the emergence in South Africa of a new strain of coronavirus, which may be much more dangerous than the existing ones, including because the effectiveness of existing vaccines against it is questionable.

Because of this, the World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting on Friday, and a number of European countries have decided to ban or restrict flights from South Africa. This has already been done, in particular, by Germany, the Netherlands, Great Britain, and the Czech Republic. “Since little is known about the new strain, the market may panic, and now it’s a cat and mouse game between vaccines and coronavirus variants,” Keshav Lohiya, founder of Oilytics, told Bloomberg.

One of the victims of investor panic was the oil price. The key factor affecting its value now is primarily the potential for further recovery in demand, and not fluctuations in supply in the market, Nikita Blokhin, a senior analyst at Alfa-Bank, told Forbes. Investors are actively monitoring the situation in Europe – Austria has introduced a lockdown, Germany has been setting records for the increase in the number of cases in the past few weeks, he lists. Over the past day, 76,414 cases of infection were detected in the country – this is the highest daily rate for the entire pandemic. All this can lead to a decline in economic activity, which worries the market.

“Another blow has come from South Africa. Markets panic and oil prices are the first to react, ”Blokhin said. According to him, now, first of all, investors will wait for the report of WHO medical experts on the new strain, and the agenda in world markets will also depend on the conclusions of the doctors. If there are no new lockdowns in Europe, then the fundamentally sound level of the Brent price will remain in the range of $ 79-82 per barrel until the end of the year, Blokhin said.

The consequences of the spread of a new strain in reality can be much wider. “Investors are worried about the growing possibility of a new series of lockdowns that could hold back the economic recovery. Central banks, in turn, may be forced to revise their strategies and plans to roll back stimulus measures if the situation worsens again, “- quoted Bloomberg Carlo Albert de Kaza, analyst at Kinesis Money.

OPEC has a new headache

Uncertainty about further dynamics of supply and demand ahead of next week’s OPEC + meeting also contributed to the weakening of the oil market, Gazprombank analysts wrote in a commentary. OPEC + meetings will be held December 1-2, the oil cartel and the large oil-producing countries that have joined it, including Russia and Kazakhstan, must decide whether to adhere to the previously approved plan to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day or revise it.

Until now, investors believed that one of the main questions for OPEC + will be how to react to the “printing” of the reserves of the United States and five other countries. But now the ongoing confrontation between OPEC + and the US-led coalition of oil importing countries is receding into the background, Blokhin said: “We believe that the spread of coronavirus infection will be a key topic at the upcoming OPEC + meeting, which will determine further plans to increase production.”