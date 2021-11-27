how the Russian marines are developing and improving – RT in Russian

On November 27, Russia celebrates the Day of the Marine Corps – one of the most combat-ready formations of the Russian army. For more than 300 years of history, these troops have taken part in many fateful battles. Today, Marine units are practicing non-standard methods of warfare, equipped with modern armored vehicles, UAVs, small arms, reconnaissance and communications equipment. Since 2015, the Marines have been performing combat missions in Syria. According to experts, the “black berets” rightfully retain the status of the elite formation of the Russian armed forces.

On Saturday, November 27, the professional holiday is celebrated by the servicemen of the Russian Marine Corps (MP). This formation of the armed forces is part of the Navy. It is intended for the defense of naval bases, key coastal areas, as well as for amphibious operations.

The birthday of the “black berets” is considered to be the order of Tsar Peter I on the establishment of regiments of “sea soldiers”. This happened in 1705 during the Great Northern War.

These troops fanned themselves with immortal glory in such important battles for the fate of Russia as the Gangutskoe (1714), the Battle of Chesme (1770), the storming of Izmail (1790) and the siege of Corfu (1798-1799), the defense of Sevastopol (1854-1855) and Port- Arthur (1904-1905).

The marines made a significant contribution to the resistance to the Wehrmacht and the defeat of the Nazi invaders during the Great Patriotic War. Of particular importance were the battles that the “black berets” fought heroically during the defense and liberation of Crimea.

Of course, the amphibious landing operations of the USSR did not always end in success, nevertheless, during each sortie, the “black berets” demonstrated courage and professionalism.

The feat of Major Caesar Kunikov’s detachment near Novorossiysk near Myskhako (Malaya Zemlya) in February 1943 is considered a vivid confirmation of the high fighting spirit, resilience and competent actions. Despite the continuous enemy attacks, the Soviet marines were able to gain a foothold on a piece of coastal territory and for a long time diverted significant enemy forces, thereby contributing to the liberation of Novorossiysk.

In total, during the Great Patriotic War, ten divisions and brigades, ten regiments and 34 battalions of marines with a total strength of over 100 thousand people were formed. More than 120 servicemen of this type of troops were awarded the Gold Star of the Hero of the Soviet Union.

After the collapse of the USSR, marines took part in both Chechen campaigns. In addition, the Marines distinguished themselves during combat duty in the Gulf of Aden – in this region on May 5, 2010, a group of Somali pirates captured the tanker Moscow University. 23 crew members managed to hide in the engine room behind a massive metal door. Thus, the bandits lost the ability to control the ship, but at the same time the Russians were in fact held hostage.

A large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet “Marshal Shaposhnikov” with a group of marines on board came to the aid of the compatriots.

On May 6, with fire support from the ship and the Ka-27 deck helicopter in the air, 21 black berets were able to board the tanker and neutralize the pirates without loss. In July 2010, the participants in this operation received state awards from the hands of Dmitry Medvedev, who was then the president of the Russian Federation.

Since 2015, the Russian marines have been on a combat watch in Syria. From the materials of the Russian Ministry of Defense, it follows that initially the MP fighters guarded the Khmeimim airbase. Recently, the military department reported that the “black berets” are responsible for the safety of colleagues from other branches of the RF Armed Forces and protect the logistics center of the Navy in Tartus.

“Where the country needs it”

Experts interviewed by RT call the marines an elite formation of the Russian army. In their opinion, the level of combat training of the MP servicemen is approximately the same as that of the “blue berets”.

“The Marines are one of the most flexible and effective tools of our armed forces, along with the Airborne Forces. These people are ready at any time to be where the country needs it, “Dmitry Litovkin, editor of the Nezavisimoye Voennoye Obozreniye newspaper, said in a commentary on RT.

According to the expert, the experience of using the MP units in Chechnya and Syria allows us to conclude that the “black berets” are able to operate effectively even in the most unusual conditions: in dense urban areas, mountainous or semi-desert areas.

On November 26, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper published several materials dedicated to improving the combat training of marines. They say that the main point of the exercises and exercises of the “black berets” is to introduce unconventional methods of fighting and develop skills for making adequate decisions in extreme situations.

For example, the Kamchatka unit of the MP is practicing simulated battles with its Far Eastern counterparts. In the course of such “battles”, operational transfer of troops, firing from the Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft gun from a killer (auxiliary) ship, the use of tanks and mobile anti-tank systems for shelling surface targets are practiced.

Also, the Marines practice multi-kilometer marches, parachute-free landing from helicopters hovering above the ground, carry out measures to conceal and enhance reconnaissance, use the tactics of luring the enemy into fire traps and hone the “tank carousel” techniques.

Another important training for “black berets” is the so-called psychological streak. Its passage allows the soldier to be immersed in an environment as close as possible to a combat one.

In the process of training, the Marines pass through a burning window frame, a smoke screen, forcing a moat filled with water with logs thrown over it and other difficult obstacles. At the same time, near the “black berets” loud sounds of machine-gun shots, noise from explosives are constantly heard. The servicemen themselves must respond with short bursts of machine guns.

“Such classes are held regularly at the beginning of the training period to test the moral and psychological stability of servicemen, in order to teach them not to be afraid of shots and explosions. The main calculation is for the training of recruits who have just come to the brigade “, – quotes the” Krasnaya Zvezda “deputy company commander for military-political work of the Guard Senior Lieutenant Konstantin Lysko.

According to Dmitry Litovkin, high demands are placed on candidates for admission to the MP units in the field of moral and psychological stability, physical and fire training.

“Since the marines are present in all fleets and the Caspian flotilla, this suggests that Russia has enough military personnel with such training,” says Litovkin.

“Strong component”

According to the RF Ministry of Defense, the MP units can operate both independently and in conjunction with other troops. The arsenal of the Marine Corps includes amphibious military equipment, tanks, portable anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, and automatic small arms. Landing is carried out from helicopters, ships and boats.

According to experts, today the emphasis in the rearmament of the MP is on the supply of new armored vehicles, ammunition, drones, small arms, reconnaissance and communications equipment.

In particular, the reconnaissance, control and communications complex (KRUS) “Strelets” is in service with the MP units. This product provides interaction in the “soldier – squad – platoon – company” link. In addition, the “Strelets” is capable of issuing target designation for artillery and operational-tactical aviation.

Also “black berets” are mastering the newest AK-12 assault rifles. This weapon is distinguished by improved ergonomics, the ability to install a variety of sighting systems, increased accuracy and accuracy of fire. At the same time, the machine retained such traditional qualities for the AK line as reliability and reliability.

“The Marines are intensively re-equipping along with the rest of the armed forces and elite formations of Russia. Partly thanks to the renewal of the arsenal, new tactical methods of warfare appear, “said Dmitry Drozdenko, editor-in-chief of the Arsenal of the Fatherland Internet portal, in an interview with RT.

At the same time, according to the expert, in order to increase the combat potential of the Russian MP, it makes sense to accelerate the construction of new amphibious ships, including large ones. According to him, now there are still many Soviet-built platforms in the Navy, although the requirements for amphibious assault and landing vehicles have changed a lot.

In July last year, two Project 23900 universal amphibious assault ships (UDC), named Ivan Rogov and Mitrofan Moskalenko, were laid down at the Zaliv plant in Kerch. The displacement of these platforms exceeds 20 thousand tons. Each ship will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 servicemen and up to 75 pieces of equipment.

In addition, in recent years, the Andreevsky flag was raised on two large landing ships (BDK) of project 11711: “Ivan Gren” and “Pyotr Morgunov”. Two more platforms are under construction – Vasily Trushin and Vladimir Andreev.

“The most important thing today is to rectify the situation with the fleet, because in all other respects the Russian marines have no problems. It was and remains a very strong component of our armed forces, and recently the power of the “black berets” has only been increasing, ”Drozdenko summed up.