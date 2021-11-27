How was the first day after the accident at the mine in Kuzbass – RBK

The accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, owned by Mikhail Fedyaev’s SDS-Ugul, occurred on the morning of November 25. At the time of the smoke, there were 285 people in the mine, 239 of them were brought to the surface. By 16:13 local time (12:13 Moscow time) 46 people remained in the mine, by nightfall they were all declared dead. Also killed 5 rescuers who took part in the search for miners: they did not rise to the surface after the rescue operation was suspended, becoming, according to the Ministry of Emergencies, “deadly” due to the high level of methane and the threat of an explosion. Investigators detained the director of the Listvyazhnaya mine, Sergei Makhrakov, his first deputy and the head of the site. On the fact of the incident, the Investigative Committee opened two criminal cases – on violation of the industrial safety requirements of hazardous production facilities, which resulted in the death of two or more persons (part 3 of article 217 of the Criminal Code, the maximum punishment is up to seven years in prison) and on the negligence of employees of the regional Rostekhnadzor (part 3 of article 293 of the Criminal Code, also up to seven years in prison). According to the investigation, the inspectors drew up acts on the inspection of the roadway (underground mining) of the mine, which in fact was not carried out.

Tsivilev and acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan went out to journalists several times. The main owner of SDS-Ugl, Mikhail Fedyaev, did not participate in these press approaches. But, as a representative of SDS-Ugl said, he arrived at the scene of the accident as soon as it became known about the tragedy, and has been there ever since.

Despite the three days of mourning, the administration of Prokopyevsk (located 37 km from Novokuznetsk and 87 km from the Listvyazhnaya mine) decided to celebrate the appointment of the new head of the city, Vyacheslav Starchenko, who was elected by the local council of people’s deputies. “While the entire Kuzbass and the whole country with pain in their hearts followed the news from Listvyazhnaya, at a time when every inhabitant of the region worried about the miners and rescuers. It is very difficult to find words that can describe this situation. There are simply no such words, “Tsivilev said on the evening of November 26. According to him, Starchenko has already been dismissed.

What miners say about the causes of the accident

The accident at Listvyazhnaya is the largest in terms of the number of victims since 2010, when 91 miners were killed in the explosion at Raspadskaya (owned by Evraz).

On November 25, at 9 am local time (5 am Moscow time), the duty officer of the Siberian department of Rostekhnadzor reported an explosion in the ventilation drift (underground mine) No. 823. According to SPARK, during the April inspection, Rostekhnadzor revealed a violation there. “There are no sensors for detecting early signs of a fire,” the ministry said in its conclusion. In total, within the framework of this check, 139 violations were recorded, including those related to the fire regime, but the inspectors reported that all of them “were eliminated during the check.”

The miners, who at the time of the accident were in the mine and managed to escape, said that they heard a pop and a blast wave – “a sharp movement of air.” According to preliminary data, the cause of the emergency was a methane explosion, said Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin. “Most likely, it was a methane explosion, due to the fact that there was some kind of spark, which entailed an explosion and a dynamic impact. He injured people who could not get out, ”he said.

Methane at certain concentrations forms explosive mixtures with air. The most dangerous range – 5-15%, follows from the guidelines of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe on the utilization of methane in mines (.pdf).

Violations in the level of methane content have been allowed for a long time, Denis Timokhin, a former miner of the production face at the extraction site number 4 of the Listvyazhnaya mine, told RBC (worked from 2017 to 2021). “How did the 823rd lava (underground mine workings) begin, in which mining is carried out. – RBK), there was a lot of methane at once. It started from 2%, but people were forced to work. If you don’t want to – quit, ”he said. According to industrial safety rules, the permissible methane content is no more than 0.75%. “The head of the section said that there is too much methane, [в шахту] it is impossible, but the director needed coal mining. No coal – no salary, ”added Timokhin.

According to the relatives of the victims, the miners at Listvyazhnaya received an average of 50-60 thousand rubles. per month. But their salary is not fixed, it depends on production – coal mining and mileage. “We understand that if we don’t give out so many tons of coal on the mountain, we will not receive a salary, that we need to tear it up, we need to faster,” one of the Listvyazhnaya miners told RBC.

Another miner explained that when the miners descend into the mine on foot along the inclined shaft, a linkman with a gas analyzer is in front. It measures the level of methane, carbon monoxide and how much air is supplied. “When we started descending this shaft, it was 2.4-2.8%. They went down a little lower – 4-5%. There was such a field drift – there were 7%, 12%. We worked. They called the chief – he said: “[Не хотите работать], write a statement [на увольнение], go home, ”said the miner. According to him, people felt bad, and he himself almost fainted once: “I went out on a fresh stream, breathed, then back there again.”

The miners appealed to the labor inspectorate, complaining that they were forced to work, despite exceeding the methane level, an interlocutor of RBC said: “There were checks, but there was no point.” Demeshin, in an interview with reporters, admitted that workers at the Listvyazhnaya mine complained about the high level of methane. “There were complaints. It is the category of violations that will be assessed, whether they entailed explosions, so it is too early to judge whether there was a direct causal relationship between cotton methane and violations, the examination will show it, the investigative actions will show it, ”said the Deputy Prosecutor General.

The miners and their relatives say they continued to work despite the high methane content due to orders from Makhrakov, who was the mine’s director for about eight years. In August 2021, he became the winner of the regional competition in the nomination “Mine Director – 2021”.

Where did SDS supply coal? The Listvyazhnaya mine produces coal at the Egozovo-Krasnoyarsk deposit in the Belovsky district of Kuzbass. The mine is owned by SDS-Ugol and is the third largest producer and exporter of coal in Russia. The production capacity of the mine is 5.2 million tons of coal per year. Its revenue in 2020 is 9.4 billion rubles. (11% less than a year earlier), net profit – 837 million rubles. (minus 82%). From the coal mined at the mine, the enrichment plant of the same name produces coal concentrate of the “D” grade (steam coal). Such coal is in demand in Europe, China and South Korea. Coal from Listvyazhnaya was transported to Ust-Luga and the port of Taman, and from there to export buyers, a coal trader told RBC. “All the coal goes to Poland, there are announcements about this everywhere in the plant,” added one of the miners from Listvyazhnaya. This fall, due to the energy crisis in Europe and China, Kuzbass coal has become especially in demand, its prices have reached historical records in the export markets. At its peak in mid-October, its price in Europe rose to $ 200 per tonne against just over $ 63 per tonne at the beginning of the year. Tsivilev told RBC that suppliers receive requests to sell coal for export even on prepayment, but the possibilities to increase exports are limited by the throughput capacity of Russian Railways. According to the results of nine months of 2021, the transportation of coal for export in the western direction, including ports and border crossings, increased by more than 12%, to 66 million tons.This is two-thirds of all Kuzbass coal exports by rail, a representative of Russian Railways said. According to him, together with shippers and the administration of Kuzbass, Russian Railways is working on alternative routes for the delivery of coal products using less busy directions.

What will happen next

Three branches of the Paramilitary Mine Rescue Unit arrived at the Listvyazhnaya mine, Tsivilev said. “They are isolating a section of mine workings with a volume of 257 thousand cubic meters. m, which will be naturally filled with methane. In about three days, the gas level will rise to 20% and the danger of an explosion will decrease. After that, the headquarters will make a decision on further prospecting work in the mine, ”he added.

At the same time, at this time, rescuers will continue to inert the workings (filling with neutral gases to reduce the explosion hazard) and eliminate the consequences of the fire (they will drill a well to extinguish possible fires in the mine).

A government commission was created to assist in eliminating the consequences of the accident, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. He promised that payments to the victims and the families of the victims would begin soon. As of the evening of November 26, 52 victims remained in medical institutions of the Kemerovo region.

President Vladimir Putin instructed the General Prosecutor’s Office and the Investigative Committee to investigate the causes of the tragedy. “In our country, as soon as such sad tragic events occur, we immediately begin to look for the reasons for what happened. It is necessary that nothing of the kind should happen in the future. And this requires systematic work and control over earlier decisions, ”he said at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.

According to the decision of the authorities, all enterprises of Kuzbass, which are engaged in the extraction of coal and ore, will conduct an “urgent check” of the faces for safety from explosions. At 25 enterprises, violations in the field of fire safety and labor protection have already been identified, the Prosecutor General’s Office said. 55 cases of administrative offenses and a criminal case under article “negligence” (part 3 of article 293 of the Criminal Code) were initiated. “Until the actual elimination of violations of the law and restoration of citizens’ rights, the situation will be under the control of the General Prosecutor’s Office,” the supervisory authority noted. But they did not name specific companies and mines.