“I was a beggar, got rich, lost everything and came to Hollywood.” Excerpt from the book by Will Smith

Actor, musician, producer, nominated for two Oscars, five Golden Globes, and winner of four Grammy awards. Will Smith is known to everyone. For us, ordinary viewers, he is a star, a darling of fate and just a very cool guy, but the most amazing thing is that the actor does not try to maintain this image at all. On the contrary, Smith likes to emphasize that he is like everyone else, and has come to success through constant overcoming of himself and hard daily work. In his first autobiography, “Will. What Can We Teach Us from a Simple Guy Who Has Become the Highest Paid Actor in Hollywood,” Philadelphia and the fear of a cruel father before meeting Jada Pinkett Smith and filming the films that made him famous. In an excerpt published by TASS, Smith reveals the formula for his success that helped raise millions of dollars for his films abroad, and explains how Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Cruise have to do with this formula. In May 1996, the Planet Hollywood themed restaurant opened in Sydney. Three of the world’s largest movie stars, three wise men, the Hollywood Magi: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis have invested in it. I was invited to the opening ceremony. I canceled everything in order to be able to stand next to three masters who will certainly show me where to go next. The opening of the restaurant was as grandiose as any movie premiere: red carpets, spotlights, crowds of journalists, excited fans in line for an autograph. I went into a secluded room behind the restaurant. There they were, all three: Arnold, Sylvester, Bruce. I turned on my inner Charlie Mack and interrupted their conversation: – Hey! Congratulations on the restaurant … Their polite response to my insolent greeting clearly read: “You shouldn’t interrupt the three biggest movie stars if you yourself starred in just one film and a TV series.” But I decided not to back down: – I’ll ask you quickly: I want to do the same as you. I want to be the biggest movie star in the world. And I know for a fact that the three of you are the best of the best. They chuckled – apparently, my impudent question demanded an honest answer. They looked at each other and in some secret non-verbal language that only the biggest movie stars speak, they decided that Arnold would answer me. Imagine how he spoke the following words with his unique accent.

– You are not considered a movie star if your films are successful only in America. You are not considered a movie star until every resident of every country on the planet knows who you are. You have to go around the whole world, shake every hand, kiss every child. Imagine that you are a politician running for the position of The Biggest Movie Star in the World. Bruce and Sylvester nodded. “Thanks guys,” I said. – Well, I will not interfere. All the best… I walked away looking like a little boy from a Coca-Cola ad with Joe Green that was popular in the 80s. “Angry Joe” was a famous soccer player who threw his hoodie to a happy boy in a commercial after the Super Bowl. Arnold gave me a key – a key that will become my secret weapon for the next two decades. It all worked out in my head. Film companies pay over $ 150 million to display film posters all over the world. I need to jump onto the back of their huge investment. I never thought I was advertising films – I used advertising millions to advertise myself. For me, the film is not a final product. This product is me. Thanks to the film companies for investing in my future. I began to notice how much other actors hated travel, journalists and advertisements. It seemed to me like sheer madness. Jay-Al and I did some calculations and realized, for example, that a film that could earn only $ 10 million in Spain would easily bring in $ 15-25 million if you come there in person, hold a premiere, talk to journalists and arrange a couple of meetings with fans … It doesn’t hurt to learn a few phrases in the local language and say them on the news. If you multiply this by thirty territories of the world, traveling to different countries actually more than doubles the potential global fees. And since I was directly involved in this, part of this profit went directly into my pocket. Not to mention the fact that I became more and more famous around the world, and each new film company paid me more than any other actor, knowing that I could double, or even triple the bar of income through global promotion. So this week I was filming The Prince of Beverly Hills, from filming I went straight to the airport on a night flight to Europe, flew in on Saturday morning, gave interviews all day, held a premiere, signed autographs all evening, went straight to the airport, jumped in a private jet, in the air he taught the text of the new episode of “Prince” and landed in Los Angeles just when it was time to go to bed before the start of the new week. On Monday I woke up and started all over again. I got the Holy Grail of Hollywood stars. I looked closely at the competitors – maybe someone else knows the secret … and Tom Cruise turned out to be the coolest.

