In Britain, the red level of the meteorological threat has been declared. Hurricane Arwen is approaching the country

Storm in Britain

In coastal areas of the north of Great Britain, waves of 10 meters are expected

Several areas in the UK have been declared the red (highest) threat level due to the impending Hurricane Arwen. It is expected that the wind speed in some places can reach 160 km per hour.

The UK weather service explains that the red level is introduced quite rarely, only when there is a real threat to people’s lives.

The disaster is expected this weekend mainly in the north-east of England and Scotland.

The authorities are asking residents of these areas to postpone the trips scheduled for the coming days, as well as to show special attention to elderly relatives and neighbors.

