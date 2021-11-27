In Britain, the red level of the meteorological threat has been declared. Hurricane Arwen is approaching the country

November 26, 2021

Photo author, PA Media Photo caption, In coastal areas of the north of Great Britain, waves of 10 meters are expected

Several areas in the UK have been declared the red (highest) threat level due to the impending Hurricane Arwen. It is expected that the wind speed in some places can reach 160 km per hour.

The UK weather service explains that the red level is introduced quite rarely, only when there is a real threat to people’s lives.

The disaster is expected this weekend mainly in the north-east of England and Scotland.

The authorities are asking residents of these areas to postpone the trips scheduled for the coming days, as well as to show special attention to elderly relatives and neighbors.

It is recommended to take special safety measures in coastal towns. According to the representative of the meteorological service, the waves there can reach 9-10 meters, and walks by the sea should be postponed.

Central England has an orange (medium) hazard rating. In the south-west of England, Wales and Northern Ireland – yellow (smallest).

However, forecasters warn that traffic collapses, power outages, telephone and mobile outages, and disruptions of varying severity are to be expected across the United Kingdom.

In many parts of the country, Christmas festivals and bazaars have been canceled this weekend.

Local councils ask their citizens to carefully secure or bring inside the property usually located outside the house / apartment: bicycles, baby carriages, garden furniture, kennels for animals, children’s slides, etc.

The air temperature will also drop below the usual for this time of year – below zero at night and less than 10 degrees Celsius during the day.

A newly created entity, the Public Health Safety Agency, urges Britons to thoroughly heat their homes during bad weather and make sure older people have heating.