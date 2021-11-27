https://ria.ru/20211127/kemerovo-1761002717.html

In Kemerovo, hearings began on the case of an emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine

In the Central District Court of Kemerovo, hearings have begun on the case of the tragedy at the Listvyazhnaya mine, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

2021-11-27T08: 34

2021-11-27T08: 34

2021-11-27T09: 35

Kemerovo region

Kemerovo

accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass

KEMEROVO, November 27 – RIA Novosti. In the Central District Court of Kemerovo, hearings have begun on the case of the Listvyazhnaya mine tragedy, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. According to him, five separate sessions are planned to choose a preventive measure for each person involved. The first – in relation to the chief state inspector of the Belovsky territorial department of the Siberian department of Rostekhnadzor Vyacheslav Semykin – has already begun. Earlier, the director of the mine, Sergei Makhrakov, his first deputy Andrei Molostov and the head of the section, Sergei Gerasimenko, were detained, who, according to the investigation, violated the industrial safety requirements of production facilities. . Also, the Investigative Committee announced the initiation of a case “against the chief state inspectors of the Belovsky territorial department of the Siberian department of Rostekhnadzor, Sergei Vinokurov and Vyacheslav Semykin, suspected of committing a crime under Part 3 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of Russia (” Negligence resulting in the death of two or more persons “)”. According to the investigation, in November, the suspects improperly performed their official duties: they drew up acts of checking the roadway at Listvyazhnaya, in fact they did not carry it out. On the morning of November 25, at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the town of Belovo, there was smoke, 285 people were underground. Most of them were removed, the mine rescuers went after the rest. The reason for the emergency was a methane explosion. According to the latest data, 46 miners and five mine rescuers died as a result of the accident. Another 50 people are in hospitals. Mourning was declared from November 26 to 28 in the Kemerovo region.

Kemerovo region

Kemerovo

2021

