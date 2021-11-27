https://ria.ru/20211127/koronavirus-1761015651.html

In Russia, 33 946 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Over the past day, 33,946 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia; the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 9,536,825, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of SARS-CoV-2 said. 6.7%) without clinical manifestations, “the report says. 34 690 infected were registered the day before. The maximum figure reached on November 6 – 41,335 cases. The growth rate is now 0.36%. In a day, 1239 people died from COVID-19 (yesterday – 1235). Here the record was held for two days in a row – on November 19 and 20, 1254 deaths were recorded. 36,494 patients recovered (the day before – 36,145). Most of all new cases were registered in Moscow – 3430 (the day before it was 3929), St. Petersburg – 1879, Moscow region – 1867, Samara region – 1056, Voronezh – 759, Nizhny Novgorod – 722, Sverdlovsk – 719, Krasnodar Territory – 705, Krasnoyarsk Territory – 704. The minimum rate was noted in Chukotka – eight cases, in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 14, and in Kalmykia – 26. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against COVID-19. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

