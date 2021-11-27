https://ria.ru/20211127/udar-1761048396.html

In the United States revealed a plan for a large-scale attack on Russia

In the United States revealed a plan for a large-scale attack on Russia

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Former US national security adviser John Bolton, in an article for 19Fortyfive, revealed a plan to strike at Russian positions in the post-Soviet space. According to him, Moscow is seeking to extend its influence into the “gray zone” that stretches east of NATO and includes Ukraine. Belarus, Moldova and Transcaucasia. The inability of the West to confront Russia in these regions demonstrates its short-sightedness, the expert said. “Increasing military aid to Ukraine, blocking Nord Stream 2, boycotting Russian oil and other diplomatic and economic sanctions are justified measures, but they are not enough,” Bolton said. .According to the former adviser to the head of the White House, the United States and NATO as a whole should move to offensive actions: begin to unravel the “frozen conflicts” of the post-Soviet space and remove other obstacles that prevent the countries of the “gray zone” from joining the North Atlantic alliance. So, he cited as an example the situation with Transnistria and Moldova. In addition, Bolton urged to pay attention to the problems of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The American politician suggested that all these conflicts will help divert Moscow’s attention from the Ukrainian direction. In his opinion, NATO should clearly define which states of the “gray zone” are already seriously claiming membership in the alliance in order to weaken Russia’s influence on them. The specialist offered to unambiguously convey to Moscow the intentions of the West in the region and its will to achieve its goals. After the catastrophic evacuation of troops from Afghanistan, the North Atlantic Alliance needs to show that it is still alive, summed up Bolton.

2021

news

ru-RU

