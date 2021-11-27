In what color to celebrate the New Year 2022 to attract good luck and happiness

Yesterday, 13:05 | author: Marat Kudeev | Photo ru.depositphotos.com In Eastern culture, it is customary to think that the color scheme that you choose for the New Year can reflect on life this very year. According to feng shui, success, luck, prosperity and finances can come into your life if you choose the right outfit. The upcoming year 2022 will be held under the auspices of the Water Tiger, who loves muted tones. It is worth abandoning bright and flashy colors, preferring more calm ones: blue, light blue, turquoise, black, sandy or brown. Light blue, blue and turquoise are the colors of the element of Water. Turquoise and blue symbolize good mood, physical strength and optimism. Blue will attract good luck to the creative and professional sphere. Black in feng shui is associated with the element of water. It is black that personifies the deep waters of the seas and oceans. Experts say that in the Year of the Tiger, black clothes will help you make the right decisions. Brown and sandy colors symbolize the color of the Tiger itself, so it is worth paying attention to them. They will allow love to come into your life. They can also stimulate creativity. The tiger is a striped predator, so you should also use stripes or polka dots in your outfit. Striped print will protect you from bad luck in the new year, and polka dots will bring new financial flows. The symbol of the year loves severity. Therefore, the classic style will be the best option for a New Year’s outfit. At the same time, the restrained style should be adhered to throughout the entire 2022. For men, it is recommended to wear a tie on New Year’s Eve. It is also allowed to wear discreet shirts, sweater or turtlenecks in combination with jeans. It is worth getting a classic haircut and choosing the right accessories. It is better to choose a watch, since the Water Tiger values ​​time, and therefore will support those who take it seriously. Women will be able to choose from a wider variety of outfits. The best option is a dress in one of the colors listed above. Experts also note the relevance of blouses and shirts with voluminous sleeves in combination with long skirts. As accessories, you should choose small rectangular handbags or clutches.

Cutlets are one of the most common meat dishes that both adults and children love. Every housewife wants to cook delicious cutlets with a crispy crust that seals all the juiciness inside the cutlets. However, not everyone can afford it. This is due to the fact that during the preparation of the dish, the cutlets begin to stew, and not fry. What is this error? Braising is a method of preparing food that is somewhere between boiling and frying. Such processing is obtained when an excess of liquid is formed in the container where the food is fried. But where does the liquid come from when frying cutlets, because no one pours water into the pan. Liquid often appears out of nowhere. In fact, it comes from cutlets. To avoid this, it is important to put the cutlets in the pan on time. Some housewives do this when the oil is still hot. Experienced chefs assure that fried cutlets can only be obtained in a hot frying pan. In this case, all the excess liquid will evaporate and the cutlets will be fried, not stewed.

In the Republic of Bashkortostan, Prime Minister Andrei Nazarov spoke about the new roads. He reported on projects for the development of roads in the republic within the framework of an operational meeting in the government of Bashkiria. Nazarov announced the imminent start of construction of a bypass highway in Sterlitamak, as well as a transport interchange in the area of ​​the village of Zinino. He spoke about the planned repair of the M7 Volga highway. The Prime Minister said that the Republic will not be able to cope with self-financing of these projects, as they are expensive. Therefore, additional funds from the federal budget will be required. He stressed that federal funds will also be directed to the reconstruction of sections of the M5 and M7 highways. Due to this, their throughput will be increased. However, the federal center did not appreciate this initiative, since Bashkortostan was not included in the list of regions of the Safe and High-Quality Roads project.

In the world of the nail industry, there are no independent color trends, but it is quite possible to track preferences. They can change depending on the season and clothing trends. There is also a possible variation in the options for the textures of the coatings and the final top. The new winter season 2021-2022 exudes glamor echoes that are slowly making a comeback. Milk shades became the leaders of this year and migrate to 2022. A manicure like this is perfect for any look and goes well with any style of clothing. In a sense, nails in milky shades are already a modern classic, which can be enhanced by any effect (gradient, jacket, leaf, etc.). today manufacturers offer a wide variety of milky shades, from the classic cold, to pinkish and creamy. Every fashionista will find the perfect option to her liking.





Bleached pastel are also a popular coating option. They are highly pigmented and stand out from the skin. These shades make your hands look more tanned. This is a great option for vacation, and also looks perfect on the arms of young girls. However, for older women, such a manicure should be excluded, as it will only emphasize skin imperfections.



Translucent textures have become a trending option too, targeting the classic list. In this option, it is worth choosing loose textures of light shades, which should be shine through closer to the tip of the nail and at the cuticle. This option is suitable for gentle and romantic natures. You can combine this option with a neon gradient, as well as complement with sparkles. You can also try combining a camouflage base with colored varnishes. This will create a spectacular manicure, especially with the quail egg speckle.



Dusty tones today is a new trend. Any color, regardless of your preference, needs thinning or dusting. This allows us to create a cute and cozy manicure, especially in winter when we wear warm sweaters and cashmere coats. You can also experiment with the top and choose both matte and glossy finishes. Experts even recommend complementing such a manicure with gold leaf or stamping.



Dark classicespecially reds, chocolate, grays and blues tending towards black are the trend for darker shades. These shades look especially gorgeous on short nails, making them visually more elongated and slender. It is also worth taking a closer look at the ombre technique in dark colors, which turn into dense transparent ones. You can complement such a manicure with crystal stones.



Reflective sequins became popular among young girls. This option shimmers with brilliance in daylight and artificial light, reminiscent of a scattering of diamonds. Most often, such varnishes are available in classic shades so as not to overload the effect. So, you can choose for yourself any options from nude to dusting. However, you should not add a design to such nails, so as not to spoil the aesthetics of the image.



Discreet varnishes with the effect of gold leaf look very aesthetically pleasing. This option appeared in the fall and became a real trend. Such a manicure looks like natural stone drawings, creating an expensive and stylish look. With a glossy top, you should give up jewelry on your hands. But with a matte finish, you can wear a pair of discreet rings in the color of the metal on your nails. This type of manicure looks especially good on older hands, as it distracts attention from skin imperfections. You can gracefully complement the manicure with stickers or a tone-on-tone gradient.



In the capital of Bashkiria, the Alley of Medical Valor will be created, which will be dedicated to all medical workers of the republic who died in the fight against coronavirus infection. This decision was made at a meeting of the city council of Ufa. In the capital of Bashkiria, the Alley of Medical Valor will be created, which will be dedicated to all medical workers of the republic who died in the fight against coronavirus infection. This decision was made at a meeting of the city council of Ufa. The head physician of the medical institution Shamil Bulatov made a petition to assign such a name to the alley on the territory of the Kuvatov RCH. The alley is located on Dostoevsky Street in the section between Kustarnaya and Mingazheva Street. The length of the alley is 200 meters. In June of this year, the Ufa mayor’s office approved a project for the development of the territory of this quarter. According to official data, 33 doctors died in the line of duty in Bashkiria from the coronavirus. The Alley of Medical Valor will be dedicated to them.

