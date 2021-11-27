Informal consultations started in Vienna ahead of JCPOA negotiations

https://ria.ru/20211127/konsultatsii-1761056773.html

VIENNA, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The first informal consultations in preparation for the official resumption of negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program began in Vienna, said Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna. preparations for the official resumption of negotiations on the restoration of the JCPOA on Monday. An agreement on this matter will require more effort, “Ulyanov said on Twitter.

