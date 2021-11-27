Is it worth vaccinating a child against covid with the Sputnik M vaccine, opinions of parents and a doctor, November 27, 2021 | 74.ru

Doctors do not share the parents’ optimism, because the situation changes every day and it is not known what awaits us tomorrow.

– Even last year there were almost no questions about children, but the “delta” began to infect them, – the doctor-epidemiologist of the children’s polyclinic comments No. 8 Chelyabinsk Natalia Uralshina. – According to world statistics, among all infected children make up 10 percent, of which 2 percent give clinical manifestations, the remaining 8 – tolerate easily or asymptomatically. An analysis of the sick shows that mainly adolescents from 14 to 17 years old are sick, but the greatest risk group is children under one year old and from one to two years old. Of course, among children, the incidence is lower, mainly patients with chronic or genetic diseases, obesity, diabetes mellitus, problems with the cardiovascular system are seriously infected, but the further, the more we see cases of covid in children. Vaccination can be a salvation for them.

The specialist notes that in countries where children have already begun to vaccinate against covid, for example in Israel (they are vaccinated there from the age of five), not only the incidence among children is decreasing, but also the overall incidence in the country. We are not talking about vaccinating toddlers and junior schoolchildren yet, so the only option for protection for them is vaccination of their parents.