Israel to close borders due to omicron strain of coronavirus

Israel closes borders for foreigners for two weeks due to a new strain of the omicron coronavirus, ministerial RIA Novosti approved such a decision at an emergency meeting, 11/28/2021

TEL-AVIV, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Israel is closing its borders to foreigners for two weeks due to the new omicron coronavirus strain, the ministerial commission on combating COVID-19 approved at an emergency meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The decision takes effect immediately. Israelis returning from abroad will be required to pass a PCR test at the airport and go through quarantine, upon leaving which they will need to do another coronavirus test. For those who have been ill and vaccinated, the quarantine will last three days, for the unvaccinated – 7 days in case of a negative retest and 14 days without it. Israelis returning from African countries identified as “red” (with a high incidence rate, now almost all African countries are classified in this category) will have to undergo quarantine in specialized hotels. In addition, the commission of ministers adopted a decision on digital surveillance of confirmed carriers of the new strain of “omicron.” Several other people are under suspicion, they have passed tests and are awaiting results for self-isolation. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday afternoon noted that the country was “on the brink of an emergency” and called on everyone “to be fully prepared for round-the-clock work.” A day earlier, he held urgent consultations with the heads of the Ministry of Health and Civil Defense Services in connection with a new strain of coronavirus identified in South Africa, included the countries of this region on the list of “red” (Israelis banned from visiting) and instructed to assess the possibility of terminating flights with them. in Botswana and South Africa reported the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, which contains 32 mutations in the S-protein. According to the researchers, many of them point to the high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to vaccines, but it is too early to draw final conclusions. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred cases of infection have been registered in South Africa. Several cases are in Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium. The World Health Organization at an emergency meeting on Friday recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron” – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

