Israeli scientists have found a way to destroy the coronavirus in two seconds

Found a way to destroy the coronavirus in two seconds

Found a way to destroy the coronavirus in two seconds

2021-11-27T18: 51

spread of coronavirus

Israel

coronavirus covid-19

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The use of millimeter waves can destroy 99% of the coronavirus and poliovirus on surfaces in two seconds, scientists from Ariel University in Israel have found. The results of the study are published in the journal Environmental Chemistry Letters. A team of experts studied the effects of radio waves of one to ten millimeters in length on infection and found that radiation can kill pathogens in two seconds. “This type of radiation works in millimeter waves, which means that they have a wavelength of about three millimeters. Just for comparison: the radiation of a mobile phone has a wavelength of about 30 centimeters, and the radiation of a microwave is about 12 centimeters, “- explained study co-author Professor Moshe Einat in a commentary to the Jerusalem Post. It is noted that millimeter waves are widely used in medicine, in particular to fight cancer cells. They are also used for wireless transmission of energy. Scientists have noticed that such waves can increase the temperature, which allows you to kill viral particles. At the same time, the new method is suitable for use on various delicate surfaces – for example, on equipment and other equipment. The study authors doubt that this method can be used to fight infection in the human body, but at the same time note that it works much faster: in just two seconds, 99.8% of viral particles are destroyed. “Other methods currently used for this purpose, such as UV radiation, take minutes, and sometimes as long as an hour. And in addition, they can be toxic to humans, which makes the disinfection process very impractical, “- explained the head of the study, Dr. Gabi Garlitz. Scientists tried out the new technology on poliovirus and achieved the same efficacy as coronavirus.

Israel

israel, coronavirus covid-19