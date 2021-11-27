Israeli scientists have found a way to destroy the coronavirus in two seconds

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
50

https://ria.ru/20211127/koronavirus-1761058980.html

Found a way to destroy the coronavirus in two seconds

Israeli scientists have found a way to destroy the coronavirus in two seconds – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

Found a way to destroy the coronavirus in two seconds

The use of millimeter waves can destroy 99% of coronavirus and poliovirus on surfaces in two seconds, scientists from Ariel University found out in … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

2021-11-27T18: 51

2021-11-27T18: 51

2021-11-27T19: 51

spread of coronavirus

Israel

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761032104_0 0:3014:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_eb7cfcd429e3aad5b56c88f4ab03aff8.jpg

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The use of millimeter waves can destroy 99% of the coronavirus and poliovirus on surfaces in two seconds, scientists from Ariel University in Israel have found. The results of the study are published in the journal Environmental Chemistry Letters. A team of experts studied the effects of radio waves of one to ten millimeters in length on infection and found that radiation can kill pathogens in two seconds. “This type of radiation works in millimeter waves, which means that they have a wavelength of about three millimeters. Just for comparison: the radiation of a mobile phone has a wavelength of about 30 centimeters, and the radiation of a microwave is about 12 centimeters, “- explained study co-author Professor Moshe Einat in a commentary to the Jerusalem Post. It is noted that millimeter waves are widely used in medicine, in particular to fight cancer cells. They are also used for wireless transmission of energy. Scientists have noticed that such waves can increase the temperature, which allows you to kill viral particles. At the same time, the new method is suitable for use on various delicate surfaces – for example, on equipment and other equipment. The study authors doubt that this method can be used to fight infection in the human body, but at the same time note that it works much faster: in just two seconds, 99.8% of viral particles are destroyed. “Other methods currently used for this purpose, such as UV radiation, take minutes, and sometimes as long as an hour. And in addition, they can be toxic to humans, which makes the disinfection process very impractical, “- explained the head of the study, Dr. Gabi Garlitz. Scientists tried out the new technology on poliovirus and achieved the same efficacy as coronavirus.

https://ria.ru/20211127/koronavirus-1761050452.html

Israel

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761032104_155-0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a04a54d4e0ded73d4d3f2394b4ec720c.jpg

israel, coronavirus covid-19

18:51 11/27/2021 (updated: 19:51 11/27/2021)

Israeli scientists have found a way to destroy the coronavirus in two seconds

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The use of millimeter waves can destroy 99% of the coronavirus and poliovirus on surfaces in two seconds, scientists from Ariel University in Israel have found. The research results are published in the journal Environmental Chemistry Letters.

A team of experts studied the effects of radio waves ranging from one to ten millimeters in length on infection and found that radiation can kill pathogens in two seconds.

“This type of radiation works in millimeter-wave mode, which means that they have a wavelength of about three millimeters. Just for comparison: radiation from a mobile phone has a wavelength of about 30 centimeters, while microwave radiation is about 12 centimeters,” the study co-author explained. Professor Moshe Einat in a commentary to the Jerusalem Post.

It is noted that millimeter waves are widely used in medicine, in particular for fighting cancer cells. They are also used for wireless power transmission.

Medical workers in the intensive care unit, where patients with COVID-19 are treated - RIA Novosti, 1920, 11/27/2021
17:42

The head physician of “Kashchenko” spoke about the impact of coronavirus on the psyche

Scientists have noticed that such waves are capable of raising the temperature, which allows them to kill viral particles. At the same time, the new method is suitable for use on various delicate surfaces – for example, on equipment and other equipment. The authors of the study doubt that this method can be used to fight infection in the human body, but at the same time, they note that it works much faster: in just two seconds, 99.8% of viral particles are destroyed.

“Other methods currently used for this purpose, such as UV radiation, take minutes and sometimes as long as an hour. And in addition, they can be toxic to humans, making the disinfection process very impractical,” explained the study leader. Dr. Gabi Garlitz.

Scientists have tested the new technology on poliovirus and achieved similar efficacy to coronavirus.

The spread of the new coronavirus
8 February 2020, 14:35

The spread of the new coronavirus

Infographics

Look

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here