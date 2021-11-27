Italian scientists presented the first image of the omicron strain

For the first time in the world, Italian scientists have obtained an image of a protein from a new strain of coronavirus. It has many mutations compared to the delta strain.

The presentation with the diagram was made at the Vatican Hospital Bambino Gesù. It was there, in the laboratory, that the protein of the new variant of the coronavirus was “reconstructed”.

The image shows the comparative characteristics of the strains “delta” and “omicron”. Plots that have mutated compared to the original variant are marked in red. It can be seen that the previous variant of the coronavirus had 18 mutated amino acid residues. In the new, there are already 43 such changes.

Experts note that omicron mutations are concentrated primarily in the region of the protein that interacts with human cells. Good or bad – it’s too early to say. So far, this fact indicates that the virus is adapting to circulation among the human species.

A new strain of the virus was identified in South Africa and Botswana a few days ago. And it is already known about its appearance in European countries. In particular, in Italy, Germany, Czech Republic and Great Britain. Experts say that the emergence of a new strain on the territory of Russia is a matter of only a few weeks.