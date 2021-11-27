https://ria.ru/20211127/shtamm-1761087860.html
Italian scientists presented the first image of the omicron strain
Italian scientists presented the first image of the omicron strain – Russia news today
Italian scientists presented the first image of the omicron strain
Italian scientists presented the world’s first “photo” of a spike protein (aka S-protein – spike-protein) of a new strain of the omicron coronavirus … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021
2021-11-27T22: 42
2021-11-27T22: 42
2021-11-27T23: 23
spread of coronavirus
in the world
Italy
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/10/1580170891_0-0:3178:1789_1920x0_80_0_0_fdeef9785a67278e6046902c98da14bc.jpg
ROME, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Italian scientists presented the world’s first “photograph” of a spike protein (aka S-protein – spike-protein) of a new strain of the omicron coronavirus. This is a “photo” in a broad sense, we are talking about a reconstruction made in the laboratory, “- said a representative of the medical institution. The image shows the proteins of the two strains, the most changed areas are marked in red. If the number of mutated amino acid residues in the “delta” was at around 18, then in the new version there are 43 of them. They are concentrated primarily in the field of protein that interacts with human cells, “- explained the specialist. According to him, this means that the virus has adapted to the human species. However, further studies will show whether it has become more dangerous. Earlier in Botswana and South Africa they reported the appearance of a new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, which contains 32 mutations in the S-protein. According to the researchers, many of them point to the high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to vaccines, but it is too early to draw final conclusions. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred cases of infection have been registered in South Africa. Several cases are in Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium. The World Health Organization at an emergency meeting on Friday recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron” – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.
https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760831275.html
https://ria.ru/20211127/omikron-shtamm-1761086900.html
Italy
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/10/1580170891_380-0:3111:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c40be2d9fc2d39cb111d74932841be08.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, italy, coronavirus covid-19
Italian scientists presented the first image of the omicron strain