Kanye shares a photo with Kim

The day before, Kanye West announced that he still hopes to save their marriage to Kim. At the annual Thanksgiving event, he apologized to his former lover, and later made another confession.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children (Photo: @kimkardashian)

On his Instagram, the rapper shared an archived photo of Kim kissing and attached a message from TMZ, which read: “Kanye West said God will help them and Kim get back together.” Kanye noted on the publication of Kim, however, she has not reacted to this yet.

Photo: @kanyewest

Note that at the event, he also announced that the marriage fell apart through his fault. “Every day I think only about how I can get my family back and how I can make amends for the pain I have caused her. I take responsibility for my actions. The only thing that unites all my successes and failures is myself, ”he said in his“ prayer ”.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (2019)

Kanye admitted that one of the reasons for their divorce is because he was running for president. “God, my wife didn’t like it when I put on the red cap,” West said. “Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made us a target because what I did did not fit into the political stance of Hollywood. It was difficult for our marriage. I put my wife in an awkward position when I started talking about our family during a press conference, which, thank God, became my only one, ”he admitted.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo: Rich Fury / Forum Photos via Getty Images)

We will remind, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year. However, Kanye West does not want to part with his wife. On the Drink Champs podcast, the rapper stated that he wants to keep his family together. Kim is currently dating Pete Davidson.