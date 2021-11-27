Kanye West hopes to restore marriage to Kim Kardashian

The rapper took all the blame for the divorce from his ex-wife.

Kanye West hopes to bring back Kim Kardashian. The rapper announced that he wants to give a second chance to marry a model in his annual Thanksgiving video prayer on his Instagram.

West said that he considers himself guilty of divorcing the Kardashians and the only thing he dreams of now is to return to Kim.

“Every day I think only about how I can get my family back and how I can make up for the pain that I caused her,” the rapper shared.

“This is wrong”: Kanye West spoke out about Kim Kardashian’s new romanceThe rapper is not happy with the behavior of the ex-wife.

One of the reasons for the divorce, Kanye West called his press conference, when the rapper announced that he was going to run for president of the United States.

“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family,” West said.

Later, the rapper published an archive photo with the signature of the publication in stories. TMZ “Kanye West said God would help him and Kim get back together.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year. Now the model is dating Pete Davidson, a famous Hollywood womanizer.

