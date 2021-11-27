Kanye West publicly repented to his wife and announced that he wants to save his marriage to Kim Kardashian

Kardashian filed for divorce from West this February after seven years of marriage. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband this spring. The couple was already sharing custody of the children with might and main, when the unexpected happened: the 44-year-old husband of 41-year-old model Kanye West changed his mind about divorce. Speaking yesterday at the Los Angeles annual Thanksgiving charity event, the rapper said he wants to keep his family together. The musician admitted that he made many mistakes, but now he wants to make amends and save his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

– Mistakes in a relationship can be atoned for. I’ve made mistakes. I did things in public that were unacceptable to me as a husband. But right now I’m here to change everything, ”West said.

The rapper said that he will make every effort to reunite his family.

“If the enemy can separate Kim and me, there will be millions of families who will believe that this is normal. But when God reunites us with Kim, it will affect millions of families. They will see that they can go through all the difficulties that were the machinations of the devil so that they suffer, – the musician noted.

Kanye revealed that he has already moved into a house adjacent to the mansion in which Kim lives. The musician did this in order to spend as much time as possible with children – eight-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm. But this, according to Kanye, is not enough, he “needs to go home.”

Previously, Kanye and Kim were seen together more than once: the paparazzi even photographed the ex-spouses having dinner together. This gave rise to rumors that they wanted to reunite.

It is not known whether Kardashian will forgive her husband. Earlier, scandalous details of their divorce surfaced in the press. It turns out that the musician in marriage was not faithful to his wife. A source close to the famous couple said that Kanye cheated on Kim with a singer from the list of top stars. This happened immediately after the birth of their middle son Saint.

“Then Kanye mostly lived in his bachelor apartment in Hollywood, because it was closer to his studio, and he was not going to return home to Kim and the newborn baby,” an insider told The Sun.

Baby Saint was born in 2015. Kim then nearly died in childbirth. She had problems with the placenta, severe bleeding began, doctors barely saved her. The model was then restored for a long time.

– It was a really hard time for them. Kim felt out of place: breastfeeding, overweight, baby in the bedroom, early morning exercise and diet. And Kanye often stayed up late, – said a source from the environment of the couple.

When Kim found out about her husband’s betrayal, it was a blow to her. The young mother was worried, she believed that everything happened due to the fact that she lost her shape after giving birth.

However, adultery with a famous singer was not the only case of West’s campaign to the left. It was no secret to Kanye’s entourage that he regularly cheated on Kim. The rapper himself bragged to his friends that he sleeps with fans.

“During his Saint Pablo Tour, he spun in front of his team, admitting that he slept with the girls behind Kim’s back,” the source said.

We will remind, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February this year after seven years of marriage. In a statement, Kim asked the court to grant her and her husband joint custody of the children.