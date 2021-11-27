Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom secretly become husband and wife

One of the brightest couples in Hollywood Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom played a secret wedding in the circle of those closest to them. The fans began to suspect that they became husband and wife a few months ago, when the paparazzi filmed Katie and Orlando with wedding rings on their ring fingers. Celebrities remain silent, preferring not to dwell on their personal lives, and now they go to social events without marital jewelry.

But a friend of the couple, showman Bobby Bones, revealed their secret. “The wedding was so small that I didn’t even get an invitation to it,” he complained.

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry back in 2019. But their plans for the wedding were corrected by the hated coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, Perry and Bloom became parents: they had a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

The relationship between the singer and the actor in the early years was not easy. The Caribbean star left the singer for another girl. Katie was upset by the betrayal. In an interview, she admitted that the departure of her beloved mentally broke her in half.

For Katie and Orlando, marriage was the second. The singer was married to actor Russell Brand, and the actor was married to model Miranda Kerr, with whom he has a 10-year-old son, Flynn.