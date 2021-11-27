Keanu Reeves, Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker: 7 millionaire stars who live very modestly

Most often, millionaire stars demonstrate their luxurious life on social networks, where they boast of expensive mansions, precious jewelry and cars for millions of dollars.

However, some celebrities lead a rather modest and withdrawn lifestyle. For example, Rihanna eats often at fast food, Sarah Jessica Parker rides the subway, and Keanu Reeves has worn old clothes for years.

which of the stars earns millions in royalties, but lives very modestly.

Keanu Reeves Is one of the most humble actors in Hollywood. During his career, he earned millions in royalties, but he does not invest in luxury cars and jewelry, but in charity. The actor funds children’s hospitals and cancer research. In general, Keanu leads a simple life: he can sit on the sidewalk in old jeans, sipping juice, and then return home on a motorcycle.

“Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker turned out to be an ordinary New Yorker. A celebrity can often be found on the subway. She even talked about her subway adventures on social media. The style icon doesn’t shell out for luxury brands, but that doesn’t stop her from looking amazing.

Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, despite her millionaire fortune, is also not shy about using public transport. Paparazzi photographed Catherine and her daughter Caris on the subway. The actress is proud of the fact that she is not much different from ordinary people. In real life, she dresses very modestly.

Pop singer Madonna has serious concerns about the environment and climate change. The star has become a vegetarian and uses a bicycle when moving around the city. Even before concerts in other countries, she goes for walks around the city on a bicycle. Cycling helps to keep fit. In ordinary life, Madonna is dressed very modestly, so few people recognize her on the streets.

Actress Reese Witherspoon has built a successful career in Hollywood, but her popularity and a million dollar fortune does not prevent her from being an ordinary caring mother. She and her children were often seen in the park and playground. The family had a picnic and ate pizza in nature. Compared to plunging necklines and gorgeous red carpet dresses, Witherspoon looks very modest in real life.

American actress Ashley Benson drives a car without a driver. The popular Hollywood star showed on social networks how she refueled her car at a gas station. Ashley proves that he is just as common as everyone else. Benson’s page has over 20 million subscribers, for which she earns millions in advertising royalties.

Singer Rihanna spares no expense in expensive branded outfits, especially on the red carpet. However, more often than not, she does not wear diamonds and bright dresses in everyday life. In addition, the star does not eat lobsters and oysters every day. For example, after filming Ocean’s 8, she and actress Sandra Bullock were eating burgers in a regular cafe.

