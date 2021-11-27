Lauren Perez’s wedding day – girlfriends Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid | Vogue Ukraine

Creative consultant, strategist and entrepreneur Lauren Perez met David Walzer, CEO and Managing Partner of Electric Feel Entertainment, in New York when she came to visit her best friend Maria in 2014. At the time, David and Maria lived in New York. and she wanted two of her best friends to meet. “Of course, after we spent time together, he asked Maria if I was married,” Lauren recalls. “The timing was not the best for a relationship, but we kept in touch over the years.”

Lauren Perez and David Walzer’s wedding

In 2018, David happened to be at a dinner with Lauren’s brother Joseph. “Joseph recognized that potential spark and prompted David to ask me out,” says Lauren. “David has always had a crush on me, so Joseph’s approval prompted him to take action. I love that David got the support of my best friend and brother even before we went on our first date. There was something special about it. A bit old-fashioned, but I liked it. “

Lauren Perez’s wedding look

Lauren Perez and Bella Hadid

In December 2019, Lauren and David traveled to New York for their friends’ wedding. “I didn’t expect and didn’t think about the proposal, although I knew that I wanted to marry him,” Lauren recalls. “The day after the wedding, we woke up at the Mercer with a little hangover, and then David pulls out a diamond ring, kneels down and starts joking:“ Do you think I’m proposing to you? ” I immediately replied: “No, but you have eight months. This time will be enough for you to gather your strength, and I will stop worrying about when the question will finally be asked. ” At that moment, David jumped onto the bed, kissed me on the cheek, placed the wedding ring on the right side of the pillow, and asked me to look around. When I saw the little box, I still didn’t understand what was happening and told him that it was not a funny joke. But when I opened the box and saw the beautiful ring, I burst into tears so much that David had to ask me again what was my answer. Obviously I said yes! “

Lauren Perez and the bridesmaids

Lauren Perez and David Walzer’s wedding

Lauren Perez’s wedding look

Three months later, a pandemic erupted, just as the couple were about to begin planning their wedding. In the end, they decided to take a year off to see what happens next. During this time, they moved the wedding date about three times. “We also had problems with suppliers and timing,” says Lauren. “Our invitations were sent out two months before the wedding!”

Lauren Perez and her mom Nicole

The date November 11, 2021 was chosen as the final date. For help in organizing the event, the couple turned to David’s sister Meredith Falk, who works for Gldn Events Co. “Meredith is amazing, but it was stressful at times,” says Lauren. – This was my first attempt at planning an event, so I definitely learned a lot. My favorite parts were – of course! – the process of buying and choosing a dress, designing the wedding merch with my brother, and then all the parts in which I could discuss with David and the organizer our small but important creative details – from flowers to decor and lighting. “

Lauren Perez with her father

And although Lauren went to look for a dress with anticipation, at first she had no idea what she wanted. “I knew what I definitely didn’t want. Entering Vera Wong’s salon, I felt some confusion. The consultant asked me: “What would you like?” And I said: “I want the image to be simple but special. I want to feel like a real bride and enjoy this moment, just so that the dress does not enter the room ahead of me. “

The winning dress gave Lauren that very feeling – “I’m a bride, a princess, but most importantly, I am me.” As soon as the issue with the dress was resolved, she called Jackie Ayesha to pick up jewelry. “I went to her office to try on a whole mountain of jewelry. They helped me choose the perfect jewelry for the entire wedding weekend. ” Mary Phillips was responsible for the bride’s makeup. “Mary is just a dream. One of my friends knew that I was looking for the best craftsmen for my special day, and she helped arrange everything, ”said Lauren.

Lauren Perez’s wedding look

David chose a Prada suit tailored for him, and the bridesmaids wore Bec and Bridge dresses. “Beck, Bridgett, and I have worked hard to create the special colors, and the dresses themselves are based on one of their key brand models. I really liked the final result, ”says Lauren. The ceremony took place in Miami Beach right on the beach under a canopy against the backdrop of the ocean. For safety reasons, each guest had to send a document confirming vaccination in advance and pass a coronavirus test on the eve of the event. There was also a testing point in the hotel.

Lauren Perez and David Walzer’s wedding

“Since David and I are both Jews, we had a traditional Jewish ceremony, including a ceremony under the chuppah, our parents wrapped us in a tallit, which is a symbol of unity, and threw our glasses,” says Lauren. “We calculated the time of our ceremony so that guests would arrive by sunset, and when the ceremony was over, the sun went down. Our ceremony began with a breathing meditation with our rabbi, David and I were there only the two of us, which is absolutely great. It seemed that love reigns around us. I remember how, standing under the chuppah with my future husband, I felt that there was only the two of us here. I heard our friends cry with happiness, I felt their joy, and yet I was not nervous. I was not scared. I looked David straight in the eye, was ready to become his wife. “

Lauren Perez and David Walzer’s wedding

The weather turned out to be cloudy, so after the ceremony, the newlyweds together with the guests decided to move to the Ocean Grill restaurant of the Setai hotel. “Everything ended well: the official part ended and the party began. We are so lucky that some of our guest friends are also some of the best DJs on the planet – DJ Pedro, Zach Bia, Daniel Chetrit and Dza. Needless to say, the dances followed immediately and did not stop for a moment. “

Lauren Perez and David Walzer’s wedding

After the first dances and speeches, Lauren returned to her bridal suite and quickly changed her look (right before Fat Joe’s surprise performance). The second outfit was a custom-made Vivienne Westwood dress and custom Nike Air Force One sneakers. “It’s only been a week, and I’m still in seventh heaven,” says Lauren. “Nobody ever warns about a“ happy hangover, ”but it’s so strong. I miss every moment so much! I had the best weekend of my life. I married my best friend, what could be more beautiful? ” For more photos from the wedding of Lauren Perez and David Walzer, see our gallery.

1/25

2/25

3/25

4/25

5/25

6/25

7/25

8/25

9/25

10/25

11/25

12/25

13/25

14/25

15/25

16/25

17/25

18/25

19/25

20/25

21/25

22/25

23/25

24/25

25/25

Based on materials: vogue.com

Photo: Aria Isadora