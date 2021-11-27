Letter recalled the road – Mir – Kommersant

For some time, tensions between France and the UK over migrants trying to cross the English Channel turned into a diplomatic conflict at the end of the week. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen told his British counterpart Priti Patel that she was “no longer a welcome participant” in a meeting on the migration crisis, in which the minister was supposed to participate on an equal basis with representatives of other coastal states.

France has withdrawn an invitation to British Home Secretary Priti Patel to take part in a meeting dedicated to finding solutions to the crisis with illegal migrants trying to move from mainland Europe to the British Isles. The meeting will take place on Sunday in Calais, as planned, and will be attended by the ministers of the interior of France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the EU.

The French side named the reason for the withdrawal of the invitation letter British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to French President Emmanuel Macron, which the British Prime Minister published in his Twitter on Thursday.

Permanent tensions on both sides of the English Channel over the problem of illegal migrants turned into a full-blown crisis on Wednesday, when dozens of people were killed off the coast of France trying to cross the English Channel to the UK. Both sides blamed each other for the tragedy.

In his letter, Mr. Johnson offered to “immediately accept” his five-point plan, which, in his opinion, should have prevented or at least minimized the likelihood of a repeat of the tragedy. Among the measures proposed by the Prime Minister are the implementation of joint patrols aimed at preventing migrants from crossing the English Channel, the use of advanced technologies and, most importantly, the early conclusion of an agreement on the return of migrants. “If migrants who found themselves (in the UK. – “B”), were promptly returned (to France – “B”), then people would have less incentive to give their lives into the hands of those who trade (by transporting migrants – “B”) ”, – wrote Mr. Johnson.

Apparently, it was this passage, as well as the call for an agreement on the return of migrants, that caused a violent reaction in Paris. The French Interior Ministry called the letter unacceptable, Mr. Darmanen considered it “disappointing”, and the spokesman for the Elysee Palace, Gabriel Attal, noted that the letter was “formally weak, but inappropriate in content.”

The French side was especially outraged by the fact that the text of the letter was made public.

London, however, does not regret it. According to a spokesman for the Prime Minister, who is quoted by Reuters, the letter was issued in order to talk about the measures that the government is taking to resolve the crisis. “We take this issue very seriously,” a spokesman for Reuters quoted as saying.

Andrey Kelekeyev