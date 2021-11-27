Listvyazhnaya did not release the dead miners

The TFR made the first conclusions about the causes of the disaster at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region. According to the investigation, the tragedy was caused by violations of industrial safety requirements and negligence of the employees of Rostekhnadzor, which allowed the operation of Listvyazhnaya without the necessary checks, by the mine management. Three managers and two supervisors have already been detained with the prospect of getting up to seven years in prison. Meanwhile, at the scene of the tragedy, first rescue and then evacuation measures were officially completed. The rescuers were tasked with finding 37 dead bodies in the gassed labyrinths of “Listvyazhnaya” and raising them to the surface.

According to the official representative of the ICR Svetlana Petrenko, two criminal cases initiated following the tragedy at the mine were transferred by order of the chairman of the committee, Alexander Bastrykin, to the central office of the department. The investigation will have to deal with “violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities” (Article 217 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), which could have been committed by the leaders of Listvyazhnaya, and “negligence” (Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), probably manifested by the employees of Rostekhnadzor who checked them. Since both crimes had grave consequences in the form of the death of 51 people (14 bodies were able to be evacuated from the mine the day before), future persons involved in criminal cases, in an unfavorable scenario for them, face sentences of up to seven years in prison.

There are no accused in criminal cases, as follows from the ICR report, but the investigators have already detained the director of the mine, Sergei Makhrakov, his first deputy Andrei Molostov, and the head of the Listvyazhnaya section, where the fire occurred, Sergei Gerasimenko, for questioning. On Saturday, the investigation will bring charges against them and go to court with petitions for their arrest.

It is worth noting that the available information about the main suspect, Sergei Makhrakov, is fundamentally different.

The official representative of Rostekhnadzor, Andrey Vil, said in his Telegram channel that 914 violations were revealed at the mine under the leadership of the detainee, and for this the work of Listvyazhnaya had to be suspended nine times. At the same time, the holding company SDS, which owns the mine, on its website, on the contrary, congratulated Sergei Makhrakov on the prestigious victory at the regional competition “Kuzbass – the coal heart of Russia”, in which he was recognized as the best director of the mine in 2021.

Which of the assessments of the manager’s activities was closer to the truth will be shown by the investigation, but already now we can say that all the violations revealed by the Rostekhnadzor employees seemed to them not so significant and they nevertheless allowed the operation of Listvyazhnaya. Now the investigation is checking the inspectors of the Belovsky territorial administration of Rostekhnadzor, Sergei Vinokurov and Vyacheslav Semykin, who were in charge of safety at the mine. According to the State Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, performing the last check of the mine just a few days before the tragedy, they signed the acts, not inspecting the drift at all, in which people died on November 25.

Listvyazhnaya mine and its owner













On November 25, an emergency occurred at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo region. Dozens of miners were injured in the fire, several people died. What is known about the mine and its owners – in the “b” certificate. The Listvyazhnaya Mine LLC coal mining enterprise is located in the Belovsky District of the Kemerovo Region, and develops the reserves of the Egozovo-Krasnoyarsk coal deposit. The mine got its current name in 2002, before that it was called “Gramoteinskaya” (since 1956) and “Inskaya” (since 1972). The production capacity of the mine is 5.2 million tons of coal per year. According to the service “Kartoteka.ru”, its revenue in 2020 amounted to 9.4 billion rubles, net profit – 836.7 million rubles. The mine employs over 1.7 thousand people. Director since February 2019 – Sergey Makhrakov. Since 2011, the mine has been part of AO HC SDS-Ugol. The company was registered in 2006 and is an industry holding of the Siberian Business Union. SDS-Ugol is one of the three largest coal enterprises in Russia in terms of production: in January-July 2021 it amounted to 11.14 million tons. In total, the company manages two mines, three open-pit mines, three processing plants and a number of service enterprises. The total staff is about 8 thousand people. There were two major accidents at the mine in 1981 and 2004. In the first, a methane explosion killed five people, the cause was a short circuit. In 2004, an explosion of a mixture of methane killed 13 people. The investigation established that ventilation rules were violated in the mine. In 2006, a court sentenced nine engineers at the mine to suspended sentences.

Meanwhile, on the site of the tragedy on Friday morning, an event took place, which the acting head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Alexander Chupriyan, called a “miracle.”

One of the six mine rescuers who had already been declared dead and even awarded the Order of Courage posthumously came to the surface on their own.

Aleksandr Zakovryashin, deputy platoon commander who participated in the operation on Listvyazhnaya, of the Novokuznetsk mine rescue detachment, breathed carbon monoxide and became very cold after spending the night in the mine, but all this time, according to him, he did not stop “fighting for life”. The courageous rescuer was sent to the Miners’ Health Center in Leninsk-Kuznetsky for examination, however, according to the doctors, it is already possible to say that Mr. Zakovryashin’s life is out of danger.

As a result, 46 miners and five mine rescuers became victims of Listvyazhnaya. Representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the regional authorities officially announced that there was no longer any hope of finding survivors in the mine, and large-scale measures, initially declared as rescue ones, continued as evacuation measures. The mine rescuers stopped their attempts to ventilate the 40 km long underground network “Listvyazhnoy”, expel the accumulated methane from it and take the face by storm in order to find the injured miners in them and pull them out. Kuzbass Governor Sergei Tsivilev called the plan of further action “isolation of mine workings”, although, in fact, it looked more like the conservation of the site of the tragedy.

According to the head of the region, three departments of mine rescuers will have to block from all sides the section of mine workings, in which, presumably, the bodies of the dead remained.

After the blockade is organized, the section of the mine, which is closed on all sides, according to the announced plan, will “naturally” be filled with methane until its concentration reaches a safe value of 20%. This, according to Sergei Tsivilev, will require 257 thousand cubic meters. m of gas, and the filling procedure will take about three days. “After the expiration of this time, a further decision will be made on rescue operations at the mine,” said Sergei Tsivilev.

The experts interviewed by Kommersant called the decision made professional and the only correct one under the current conditions. According to experts, methane is dangerous only in concentrations from 5% to 15%, and an explosion of maximum force with a temperature release of more than 2 thousand degrees gives a methane content in the air of 9.5%. Since methane in the “Listvyazhnaya” faces is intensively released naturally, its amount in the blocked face will reach safe values ​​without outside help, and the sluices organized by the rescuers from logs and concrete will not allow the dangerous gas to escape. To enter and exit the zone, the search engines will have to quickly open and immediately close the double doors behind them, so as not to reduce their safe concentration.

The complexity of the proposed method, according to experts, lies in the fact that no one yet knows what state the drifts are in and how much they have suffered from the methane explosion and fire that has already occurred.

If there are blockages on the way of rescuers, they will have to be cleared exclusively by hand, and even without removing oxygen-isolating devices, in which it is difficult to breathe even during normal walking.

As Aleksandr Sergeev, chairman of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Russia, explained to Kommersant, the main thing for everyone now is to give the miners’ relatives the opportunity to bury them in the cemetery, and not “get a stele”. Mr. Sergeev, himself an experienced miner in the past, recalled that, for example, the miners who died at the Shevyakov mine near Mezhdurechensk in 1992 or at the Severnaya mine near Vorkuta in 2016 could not be pulled out from under the rubble. The presumed death zones had to be calculated on the basis of the surviving topographic maps and geological sections of destroyed mines, projected onto the surface of the earth and in these places erected memorials with photographs and the names of the victims. Near these obelisks, the miners’ relatives still commemorate them.

Sergey Mashkin