https://ria.ru/20211127/migranty-1761032462.html

Lithuanian border service is ready for the “invasion” of migrants, media reported

The Lithuanian border service is ready for the “invasion” of migrants, media reported – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

Lithuanian border service is ready for the “invasion” of migrants, media reported

Thanks to the active assistance of the Lithuanian army and police, the border service will be able to quickly mobilize its forces in the event of a possible “armed invasion” of migrants with … RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

2021-11-27T14: 24

2021-11-27T14: 24

2021-11-27T14: 24

in the world

Belarus

Minsk

Latvia

Alexander Lukashenko

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0f/1759108313_0:280:3141:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2f8aabc72bdbaead550168963418b790.jpg

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Thanks to the active assistance of the Lithuanian army and police, the border service will be able to quickly mobilize its forces in the event of a possible “armed invasion” of migrants from Belarus, said the head of the Lithuanian border guard service Rustamas Lyubayevas in an interview with Lietuvos Ritas. We will agree with the country’s army, since one of the possible scenarios on the part of illegal migrants is an armed invasion … The army and the police are especially helpful, so we will be able to quickly mobilize forces if, nevertheless, there are attempts to organize an armed invasion of our country, “Lyubayevas said. The head of the border service also noted that last week, routes for the delivery of migrants to the territory of Lithuania were discovered. “It is already clear that their transportation is organized by citizens of other countries. Recently, it has been established that among them there are many citizens of Ukraine with a residence permit in Poland,” he said. According to Lyubaevas, there are now about 1000 1,500 migrants. A barbed wire fence more than a hundred kilometers long has already been built, and it is planned to build a fence by the fall of next year. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

https://ria.ru/20211126/migranty-1760906325.html

https://ria.ru/20211126/migranty-1760889211.html

Belarus

Minsk

Latvia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0f/1759108313_22-0:2751:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_85fa662703abdd6eb844ea080e5fbb92.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Minsk, Latvia, Alexander Lukashenko, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus