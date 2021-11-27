Lopyreva in a powdery dress with a slit had fun in Monaco

The winner of beauty contests came to the dwarf state to congratulate her friend on her birthday.

Victoria Lopyreva once became the owner of the Miss Russia title. Now she is famous in different countries, as she travels a lot. Several years ago, the blonde gave birth to her first child – the son of Mark Leo.

She also married the boy’s father Igor Bulatov. But recently, Victoria was in Dubai, where she organized social events. Each time she appeared in public in elegant outfits.

Graceful lady: Lopyreva paraded in a flowing dress with sleeves-lanternsThe beauty pageant winner showed off a feminine outfit. She attended the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

And the day before Victoria arrived in Monaco. She admitted that she had not been there for a long time. It is noteworthy that the model decided to wish her friend Tamara a happy birthday.

The birthday girl arranged a luxurious celebration, at which the stars performed. For such an occasion, the blonde chose a powdery midaxi dress with a slit. The outfit was complemented by stiletto sandals. The outfit highlighted her wasp waist and tanned legs.

“Beautiful, bright, talented and spontaneous … all this is about you, dear Tamara! Thank you for an incredible party! Be happy dear! Happy birthday!” – wrote the star.

At parties, Lopyreva danced a lot and was photographed. She was glad to meet friends. Fans admired how the model looks.

“What beautiful girls you are”, “Stunning! You are the brightest “,” And what is the brand of the dress? Very cool ”,“ The dress sits great on you ”,“ This is how the holidays should be ”,“ How tanned and slim you are, ”the subscribers commented on the post.

