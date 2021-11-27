Major server manufacturer switched to “cooler than AMD and Intel” processors

Gigabyte has begun selling servers based on ARM-based Ampere processors. They were created by former Intel president Rene James. The new CPUs more than double the performance and power consumption of Intel chips. With AMD, the difference is not so great, but nevertheless, it is.

Servers without Xeon and Epyc

Gigabyte, a renowned manufacturer of servers, computers and components, has announced a new line of servers with Ampere processors. It was founded in 2017 by the ex-president of Intel, and its main activity is the development of high-performance processors with the ARM architecture.

The new Gigabyte line includes eight server models with indexes E252-P31, G242-P33, G242-P34, R152-P31, R152-P32, R272-P31, R272-P32 and R272-P33. Ampere development chips work in each of them, with 32 to 80 cores.

Flagship Gigabyte server based on Altra with advanced video subsystem

According to the official website of Gigabyte, the new servers are based on Ampere Altra processors, which debuted in the spring of 2020. According to the developers, Altra is 1.04 and 2.23 times ahead of its closest competitors for authorship of AMD and Intel, respectively.

Silicon “heart” of new servers

All eight servers are rack-mountable – there are no tower models in this series yet. Six of them are 2U, and only two (R152-P31 and R152-P32) fit into a thin 1U case.

Special processor

Ampere is backed by former Intel president Renee James (Renee James). She left it in the summer of 2015 as a result of a reorganization. The true reasons for her dismissal have not been established. Until her departure, she was actually the second person at Intel after her ex-CEO. Brian Krzhanich (Brian Krzanich), who retired in summer 2018.

Renee James, founder of Ampere

The processors used in the new Gigabyte servers are manufactured using an almost state-of-the-art 7nm process technology. Depending on the number of cores, their TDP (thermal power dissipation) reaches 210 W.

The processors are based on the ARMv8.2 + architecture with a number of improvements borrowed from ARM 8.4 and 8.3. The chips can operate at frequencies up to 3 GHz. Each of them has 64 KB of L1 cache, and the L2 cache is 1 MB per core. The third level cache reaches 32 MB.

Ampere processors are up to date to support DDR4-3200 memory (available from four to eight channels). The maximum capacity is 4 TB. They also have up to 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes in assemblies on one CPU, and if the server has space for two processors, then the total number of lines will grow to 192.

What is the advantage of Altra

During the announcement of their chips, Ampere representatives did not hesitate to compare Altra with the current server CPUs from Intel and AMD at that time. AMD Epyc 7742 and Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 were chosen as rivals, both of which are inferior to Altra in terms of performance.

To show that Altra is better than its competitors, Ampere also compared energy efficiency. Here, too, everything is obvious – ARM processors always consume less power in comparison with x86.

Comparison here is clearly not in favor of x86 solutions.

AMD Epyc 7702 and Intel Xeon Platinum 8276 participated in the test. They turned out to be 1.14 and 2.11 times more “voracious” than Altra.

Note that in March 2021 Ampere showed even more modern Altra Max server processors, also based on ARM. The timing of their appearance in ready-made solutions after more than six months after the announcement is still unknown.

More about Gigabyte servers

The new line of Gigabyte servers with Ampere processors can be divided into three subseries. The first, which includes models with the letter G in the name, is aimed at increased loads on the video subsystem. You can install from two to four Nvidia video accelerators in it, plus there will be three more slots for other expansion cards. They are powered by two 80 Plus Platinum power supplies of 1.6 kW each.

“Single” novelty by Gigabyte

Models R152-P31, R152-P32, R272-P31, R272-P32 and R272-P33 are general purpose servers in 1U and 2U form factors, and the latest E252-P31 is an Edge server. The power supplies in them have a power of 650 W to 1.2 kW, depending on the model.

All servers, as well as the processors used in them, support up to 4TB of DDR4-3200 RAM. Each model has 16 slots for these strips.

Edge Server E252-P31

If necessary, the servers can be equipped with two high-speed M.2 SSD-drives with support for the PCIe Gen4 x4 interface. Separately, there is space for 2.5 and 3.5-inch drives in the amount of four to 12 pieces.