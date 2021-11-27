https://ria.ru/20211127/niderlandy-1761025333.html

Media: 61 people who arrived from South Africa to the Netherlands were diagnosed with coronavirus

Of the 600 passengers who arrived the day before on two KLM flights from South Africa to the Netherlands, 61 tested positive for COVID-19, Netherlands RIA Novosti reports.

PARIS, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Of the 600 passengers who arrived yesterday on two KLM flights from South Africa to the Netherlands, 61 tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS). Two flights from South Africa arrived at Schiphol, Dutch airport on Friday. Passengers were kept at the airport until late at night – they all had to pass a PCR test for coronavirus and wait for the result. It is noted that it is not yet clear which variant of the coronavirus the travelers were infected with. Travelers with a negative result are allowed to leave the airport. They are to be quarantined at home for another five days. Passengers who test positive will be placed in a special isolation hotel in or near Schiphol. They must stay there for seven days if they have symptoms and five days if they have no symptoms. The exception is travelers who live alone and can isolate themselves at home. The Dutch authorities on Friday imposed a ban on flights from South Africa, Lesotho. Eswatini, Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe to prevent the spread of the new South African variant of the coronavirus. The ban will be in effect until December 4. Earlier, scientists from the UK warned about the emergence of a strain of coronavirus in Botswana, which contains 32 mutations. Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants. The South African National Institute for Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain was also found in South Africa, with 22 cases so far. According to the Financial Times, the World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the strain found in South Africa.

