Media: ex-head of Prokopyevsk denied participation in the banquet during mourning

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Vyacheslav Starchenko, who was dismissed from the post of mayor of the city of Prokopyevsk in the Kemerovo region after the banquet scandal, told Izvestia his version of what had happened. According to Starchenko, the video that circulated on the Web does not show him. The ex-head of the city also stressed that he did not hold any solemn events in honor of his inauguration. “I believe that this is a fake, I was not present there. I want to be objectively sorted out. No music, no toasts there. Filmed by an absolutely unknown person. I don’t know who the author of this video is, ”he said, noting that in this situation he intends to contact the law enforcement agencies, as well as to meet with the head of the region to discuss the incident. said that Starchenko, during mourning in Kuzbass, held a banquet on the occasion of his appointment as head of Prokopyevsk. As a result, he was dismissed. The accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region occurred on November 25. 51 people died, including five mine rescuers. Mourning was declared in the region from 26 to 28 November.

