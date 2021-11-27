What do they think about the war with Russia in Ukraine? An important quote from Vladimir Zelensky. “We have been in a state of war for 8 years, there is a continuation of a powerful escalation either from Russia or from the militants supported by the Russian Federation, I believe that such a possibility can exist every day, but I believe that today there is intimidation. that there is really a lot of intimidation from several media platforms, that there will be a war tomorrow. What should we know? We fully control our borders and are fully prepared for any escalation, “Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed.

Did you realize the really terrible thing we heard? Think about it, the President of Ukraine and the commander-in-chief of its Armed Forces said that he believed that he was at war with Russia. Once again: it was not some “pike vest” who suggested that there could be a war (and we have already figured out the price of such assumptions), but the president said that the war was already underway. Zelensky’s second tongue twister is also noteworthy, that, they say, it is not he who intimidates, but some media. But after all, the thesis of these media picks up and in this case he himself admits his weakness as a politician.

During the interview, Zelenskiy has become personal on more than one occasion. So, in his opinion, the former and is personally to blame for the loss of Crimea. O. President and the head of the NSDC, as he called him, “comrade” Alexander Turchinov, and in the loss of Donbass – Pan Poroshenko. But that is – politicians. But when Zelensky attacked journalists …. So, he called the famous interviewer Dmitry Gordon a “disgrace”. That, however, was not at the table. But in person, Savik Shuster got it: according to Zelensky, he is waging an information war against him with the money of the oligarch Rinat Akhmetov, about whom Zelensky said that he was preparing a coup on December 1. As a result, when many of the offended met at night telethons (at the same Savik Shuster’s), for example, Gordon, in turn, called the president “a deep tragedy of Ukraine.”

“It was the theater of one actor. The theater is very unconvincing, unlike the actor Vladimir Zelensky, who shone in” Kvartal “, whom we loved so much, whom we admired so much. Today there was a very mediocre actor on the stage who constantly lied, and it was evident with the naked eye, and who was aggressive, “said Gordon.

The show was also attended by the former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and, more recently, the leader of the Servant of the People party, Dmitry Razumkov. He is now in opposition. And he has now confirmed his intentions to run for president.

Conclusion: Let’s hope that by irresponsibly addressing the topic of the war with Russia, Zelenskiy was trying to divert attention from internal turmoil. They are obvious. But at least while he is the president. And he said about the war with Russia. And in Moscow, not only journalists have clearly drawn attention to this.