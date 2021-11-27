Meghan and Harry Oprah Winfrey’s interview receives an Emmy nomination

Oprah Winfrey’s interview, in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk about their lives with the royal family, received an Emmy nomination.

Interview the Sussex couple, which aired on CBS in March, was nominated for Best News Series or Special Program. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are not personally nominees, but Oprah Winfrey herself and the producers of the program are nominated, writes harpersbazaar.com.

Meghan and Harry / Getty Images

In this scandalous interview, Meghan Markle talked about the difficulties she faced during her life in the palace, about the suicidal thoughts that visited her during her first pregnancy with her son Archie, and also that none of the royal family and the “Firm” gave her helping hand. The Duchess of Sussex shared that some family members were very worried about the skin color of the couple’s unborn child. Meghan and Harry were not named, but after the interview, Oprah Winfrey revealed in another special issue that the couple did not mean Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

After this interview, the royal family received a barrage of criticism and accusations of racism. Prince William has publicly stated that they are not racist, but did not comment on the interviews of his brother and his wife in any way. Since then, the relationship between William and Harry has deteriorated greatly.

Prince William and Prince Harry / Getty Images

Also nominated in the same category are the following projects: “My Next Guest Needs No Introductions with David Letterman”, “Stanley Tucci: In Search of Italy”, “United Shades of America with W. Camau Bell”, “Vice”.

Megan and Harry at Oprah Winfrey / Getty Images

This is the tenth Emmy nomination for Oprah Winfrey. In 2000, she took home the trophy for the television film Oprah Winfrey Presents: Tuesdays with Morrie, received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award in 2002, and was inducted into the 2014 Hall of Fame. The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on September 19.

