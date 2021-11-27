“Military-Industrial Courier” spoke about the zone of destruction of “Iskander” in Europe – Gazeta.Ru

With the entry into service of the 448th missile brigade of the combined arms army of the Western Military District (ZVO) of the Iskander-M missile systems, the process of re-equipping the missile units of the Russian Ground Forces was completed. writes the publication “Military Industrial Courier”.

According to the authors of the article, the troops of the Western Military District were able to effectively defeat strategic targets of a potential enemy at considerable distances.

“The territory of Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, Sweden and Finland completely falls into the affected zone,” the article says.

According to the newspaper, if the ranges of the 9M728 and 9M729 missiles are more than the officially declared 499 km, then the Iskander-M’s engagement zone may expand to the size of the European continent.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Iskander missile system was firing at a foreign customer showed unprecedented accuracy – he hit a ground target with a rocket from 180 km. The target was a square with a 30-meter side, elements of old military equipment were placed on it.

Iskander is a family of Russian operational-tactical missile systems (OTRK): Iskander, Iskander-M, Iskander-K, Iskander-E. The main purpose is to destroy enemy air defense and missile defense systems, as well as the most important objects covered by them, at ranges of up to 500 km.