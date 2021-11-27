Miners of the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region told RBC about numerous violations in the face

Miners who worked at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region told RBC about the numerous violations at the face. According to them, the dangerous situation at the mine was known even before the explosion.

Miners today shared with RBC photographs of devices that were given to them in production. Workers received gas analyzers that showed no excess in methane. According to experts, the sensors on the devices were specially sealed with tape and paper so that the real indicators of the concentration of dangerous gas were lower. Miners say that this is a normal practice for longwalls, since if the methane in the air exceeds a certain percentage, then the automation stops all production. As they assure, the authorities knew about this, but did not take any action. The miners explain that they could not quit their jobs, since this is almost the only way to earn money in the region. The miners also spoke about the safety violations in the mine itself. Sometimes one person was sent underground, instead of two or three. And in the event of an accident, according to one of them, it was almost impossible to evacuate and escape. For the first hour and a half after the incident, according to their data, there was no one at the scene, including the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Disposable “self-rescuers” worked for only 10 minutes instead of the prescribed 5 hours. The SDS-Ugol holding, which owns Listvyazhnaya, did not comment on the claims.

Today the Kemerovo court arrested several defendants in the case. Three production managers, as well as two employees of Rostekhnadzor.