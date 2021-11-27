https://ria.ru/20211127/belorussiya-1761044013.html

Minsk Airport announced changes in the schedule of export flights to Iraq

Minsk Airport announced changes in the schedule of export flights to Iraq

MINSK, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Minsk National Airport announced changes in the schedule of outbound flights by the Iraqi Airways, the time was adjusted, one flight was postponed. migrants from among those who unsuccessfully tried to get through the Belarusian territory to the EU. Both flights will be operated by Iraqi Airways on Boeing 747-400 aircraft, and will take out about 430 migrants. The first of these flights was originally expected to be operated on Friday evening, but in fact it departed Friday night. The second of the announced flights is expected on Saturday at 23.45 (the same time as Moscow time). Then the airport reported that two more evening outbound flights to Iraq will be operated on November 28 and 29. “On November 28, there will be no flight. On November 29, arrival at the Minsk national airport is at 12.45, departure to Erbil at 13.45,” the airport’s Telegram channel. At the same time, it is reported about the plans to operate the flight on November 30: the arrival of the aircraft at the national airport “Minsk” is scheduled at 12.45, departure to Erbil – at 13.45. It is emphasized that the flight schedule is subject to changes. Thus, the number of Iraqi Airways evacuation flights this week may reach four, and in November – seven. 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. 3 thousand migrants from the Middle East. At the same time, earlier, about a thousand migrants, according to him, voluntarily returned to their homeland. Migrants return both by evacuation flights and individually. At the same time, the refugees in the trade and logistics center, according to the Belarusian authorities, generally do not yet express a desire to return to their homeland, waiting for a humanitarian corridor to the EU countries. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have recently reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from countries The Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this. The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

